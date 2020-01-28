Each Studio Ghibli film – classified! | Movie

Advertisement

21. Porco Rosso (1992)

Hayao Miyazaki’s first film on the theme of aviation, we still don’t know why his pilot character is a pig (unfortunately, sexist). Against the rise of the Italian fascist regime, this chilling animation has a strange influence on a gangster film. After fleeing from the RAF, Porco Rosso turns back into human, literally and metaphorically.

20. My neighbors the Yamadas (1999)

Although devoid of the breathtaking visuals of the most famous films from Studio Ghibli, this portrait of a suburban family makes up for in comedy. Episodic sketches of daily dramas, in the style of newspaper comics, are punctuated by lines of poetry from Bashō. An adaptation of the Nono-Chan manga series, it was Studio Ghibli’s first fully digital work.

19. Yesterday only (1991)

Isao Takahata directs this peaceful, meditative tale of a woman who is almost 30 years old and under pressure to marry. She takes time off from work and goes to the countryside, accompanied by the memory of her car worthy of 10 years and an original soundtrack of East European inspiration. Most of the action takes place as the credits roll.

A strange teenage love story … from Up on Poppy Hill. Photography: Allstar / Disney

18. From Up on Poppy Hill (2011)

A film directed by Miyazaki’s son Gorō, this study of the port city of Yokohama after the Korean War turns into a strange love story for teenagers. In memory of her father, captain, a young girl raises flags visible from the harbor, unknowingly attracting the attention of her classmate.

17. Arrietty (2010)

Tribute to the Borrowers, here is the Studio Ghibli version of the famous story of tiny people who “borrow” things. Its organizers revel in the smallest details: a cup overflowing with a single drop of tea, leaf-based wallpaper. With the voice of Saoirse Ronan, it’s as comforting as the original by Mary Norton.

16. Pom Poko (1994)

A tragicomedy about radical urban expansion, blind to the life of other species and spirits. Rolled by humans destroying their forest, a group of tanuki (racoon dogs) revolts. They are relearning the ancient Buddhist art of metamorphosis in an attempt to sabotage construction work. Despite his humor, the reality of this film strikes hard.

Strange… when Marnie was there

15. When Marnie was there (2014)

Studio Ghibli’s most recent film to date follows a troubled teenager sent to stay with his adoptive mother’s parents. Bewitched by a local salt marsh mansion, she makes nocturnal visits to the ghost of the girl who lived there. A strange film with a carefully wrapped ending.

14. Ocean Waves (1993)

A discreetly revealing tale of a student realizing his feelings for his ex-classmate as he sees him on a train platform. Produced by younger staff, this film is a deviation from the full-fledged fantasy of Studio Ghibli. Rather, it is a subtle and honest film about self-recognition.

Discreet elegance… The tale of Princess Kaguya. Photography: Studio Ghibli / Rex

13. The story of Princess Kaguya (2013)

With its origin in one of the oldest manuscripts in Japan, the mythical life of Princess Kaguya (expressed by Chloë Grace Moretz for her dub in English) is illustrated by elegant and discreet touches of watercolor. Artistically and musically captivating, the princess’s relegation and harassment feelings in a man’s world seem raw and, at times, dissociated from Isao Takahata’s latest film.

12. The Wind Rises (2013)

The second of the aviation-themed films from Studio Ghibli is the animation house at the top of its visual prowess. “Ghibli” was the nickname of an Italian aircraft from the Second World War; its mustachioed creator Caproni appears in the dreams of engineer Jiro Horikoshi in this poignant animation, which captures the preciousness of life.

11. The cat returns (2002)

One of Studio Ghibli’s most bizarre locations for a film (and that of the creators of Porco Rosso). The Haru schoolgirl is kidnapped by a herd of cats and forced into marriage with a royal feline. A kind of sequel to Whisper of the Heart is a cat owner’s feverish dream.

Psychedelic science fiction… Nausicaa from the valley of the wind. Photography: Sportsphoto / Allstar / optimal release

10. Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind (1984)

Set in a future infested with spores teeming with immense insects, this is the story of a young princess destined to bring the world back to its habitable state. A psychedelic fantasy science fiction slash adventure influenced by Isaac Asimov and Tolkien, all reminiscent of Star Wars. Produced before the creation of Studio Ghibli in 1985, Miyazaki poses environmental concerns here which become a staple of his later work. This earned the film a recommendation from WWF.

9. Whisper of the Heart (1995)

The saccharines Country Roads by John Denver are the opening number of this film, whose sentimentality is directed towards an uplifting and surprising romance. A lesson that we must always follow cats on the train, Shizuku (voiced by Brittany Snow) finds a world of antiques, luthiers and cat figurines that arouses the reverie to contrast his daily life in Tokyo. As love burns between Shizuku and the antiquarian’s son, she becomes determined to work on her talents and ambitions.

8. Ponyo (2008)

Loosely based on The Little Mermaid: when a reckless fish spirit rushes away from home, he is saved from the sea by a young boy. The touching feelings make her yearn for being human, disturbing the natural balance of the world. Although her protagonist children are far too young to promise to love each other, this whimsical marine animation, starring Cate Blanchett as the radiant and ginormous goddess of mercy, is one of the best at Studio Ghibli.

7. Tales from Earthsea (2006)

The beginnings of Gorō Miyazaki. He bore the enormous burden of following his father’s legacy while being the first to adapt the Earthsea series by Ursula K Le Guin, an adaptation which she later denied because of her departure from her books. Although the film may lack the complexity of Le Guin’s tales, it is a frightening depiction of the corruption that lurks, afflicting society from a fantasy world as a young prince flees. swollen shadow of his soul.

One of Studio Ghibli’s greatest triumphs … Spirited Away. Photography: BFI

6. Spirited Away (2001)

The stuff of childhood nightmares. After her parents have turned into pigs, Chihiro is trapped in the spirit world. Forced to work in Yubaba’s wart baths until she can free her parents, the girl sails into the spirit world, a place that is both tranquil and terrifying. Fruit of Hayao Miyazaki’s mission to create a fiery heroine for young spectators, it is one of the greatest triumphs of Studio Ghibli.

5. Laputa: Castle in the sky (1986)

In Studio Ghibli’s first official film, conflicting forces vie for the treasures of a floating island. A legendary root of western and eastern civilization, the evil heir of Laputa Muska (Mark Hamill) returns to take power. His plans are foiled by a young girl and a robot who, while appearing sinister at the outset, tend to the flora and fauna of the island. Miyazaki admitted that the village in this film was channeling the Welsh mining towns with which he had become familiar during his travels.

4. My neighbor Totoro (1988)

Emblematic of the Ghibli franchise, the sleepy spirit of the Totoro woods has permeated world culture. In this simple story, two young girls are left to fend for themselves while their father works and their mother is in the hospital. The Totoro hug is on hand during emergencies, saving children from the rain and summoning a cat-shaped bus.

3. Kiki’s delivery service (1989)

Based on Eiko Kadono’s acclaimed novel about a teenage witch, here is the story of 13-year-old Kiki (voiced by Kirsten Dunst), who climbs on her broom and sets off in search of a new city to settle in. Kiki struggles to find her place in the developing world, but ingeniously shapes her own delivery service for a bakery. An exuberant film about an enterprising young woman; too bad the tragic loss of her sassy cat’s voice is underestimated.

Fantastic quarrels … Howl’s Moving Castle. Photography: Buena Vista / Everett / Rex

2. Howl’s Moving Castle (2004)

Poor Sophie (voice played by Emily Mortimer and Jean Simmons) carries the weight of several magic quarrels in this fantastic animation, cursed to appear like an old woman. She finds a job as a cleaning lady for a narcissistic sorcerer and finds herself mingled with her resistance to a stirring war between the kingdoms. (It was, thankfully, Miyazaki’s filmic response to the conflict in Iraq). A powerful and touching story of inner identity and beauty, freely adapted from the novel of the same name by Diana Wynne Jones.

1. Princess Mononoke (1997)

Speaking strongly of our current climate crisis, this monumental animation is centered on a confrontation between the iron manufacturers and the ancient spirits of the forests. Farther from the conflict, Prince Ashitaka is cursed by a rabid boar spirit and forced to go to Irontown, where he meets the fierce Princess Mononoke. Miyazaki manages to create nuanced characters on both sides of the battle; the resounding message, as in many of his films, is to cultivate a benevolent and symbiotic relationship between humanity and nature.

.

