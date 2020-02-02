E! Moderator Morgan Stewart announces divorce from Brendan Fitzpatrick

Advertisement

Two months after her separation from husband Brendan Fitzpatrick, Morgan Stewart, 31, officially filed for divorce.

The E! The information organizer filed for divorce papers in Los Angeles on Friday, according to The Blast court records.

Stewart announced her separation from her former co-star “Wealthy Youngsters of Beverly Hills” in August and shared a lengthy claim on Instagram.

“Brendan and I have had six great years together, but now we have made the difficult decision to use our separate methods,” wrote Stewart, including the reason for their separation, “has nothing to do with anything other than two individuals who are sad grew aside and decided what was most beautiful for yourself in the further course of your life. “

She continued: “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the extraordinarily warm and supportive messages that so many of you could have sent – they have meant the world to me. I will always have an amazing amount of affection and respect for Brendan and our relationship. “