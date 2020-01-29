Dylann Roof: White supremacist calls for death penalty on mental health grounds | US news

Advertisement

Dylann Roof, a white supremacist responsible for the massacre of nine black church members in South Carolina in 2015, appealed against his sentencing and death sentence on Tuesday, alleging that he suffered from schizophrenia and other psychological disorders when he represented himself at his trial.

In a brief filed with the 4th US Court of Appeal in Richmond, lawyers for Roof stated that when a judge allowed him to represent himself during the sanction phase of his federal trial, he was a ninth grade dropout 22 years old. who believed that his sentence did not matter because the white nationalists would release him from prison after an imminent race war. ”

Roof’s appeal lawyers said that Roof had dismissed his lawyers to prevent evidence of his mental illness from being presented to the jury. They argued that because of the “rush of the court to move the case forward”, the jury never heard mitigating evidence.

“Roof’s crime was tragic, but this court can have no confidence in the jury’s verdict,” said lawyers for Roof.

Roof became the first person to be executed for a federal hate crime when he was sentenced to death for the shooting of nine black church members at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina on June 17 2015.

Prosecutors said he specifically chose Emanuel AME, the oldest black church in the South, to carry out the massacre. After his arrest, Roof told FBI agents that he wanted the gunfire to reduce segregation or perhaps start a racial war.

Dylann Roof in the courtroom of the Charleston County Judicial Center, April 10, 2017. Photo: Grace Beahm / Reuters

The jury’s verdict came after a trial in which the avowed white supremacist showed no remorse or attempted to fight for his life. Roof was his own lawyer during the sentencing phase and never explained why he committed the massacre.

Roof’s legal counsel have repeatedly expressed frustration that Roof will not allow them to present mental health evidence that could potentially save his life.

Roof asked the jurors to forget everything they had heard from his legal team regarding his mental state, saying, “There is nothing wrong psychologically with me.”

“I still feel like I had to do it,” said Roof in his closing remarks.

“Anyone who hates something on their mind has a good reason.”

After the trial, documents unsealed in federal court included a psychiatrist’s finding that Roof showed signs of social anxiety, schizoid personality, and possible autism spectrum disorder.

Prosecutors told the jury that Roof entered the church and sat with the Bible study group for about 45 minutes, then opened fire during the final prayer, when everyone closed the doors. eyes.

The jury found Roof guilty of 33 federal charges, including hate crimes.

The massacre prompted South Carolina to remove the Confederate flag from its state house for the first time in more than half a century. Roof had posed with the flag in the photos.

Those killed included the Rev. Clementa Pinckney, the pastor of the church and a state senator; a high school athletic trainer; the sexton of the church; a librarian; and a budding poet.

