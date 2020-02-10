Dylan Sprouse shares a strange video of his pet

Advertisement

The couple returned to Los Angeles in a very humorous way.

Dylan Sprouse and his girlfriend, the mannequin Barbara Palvin, spent a few days in the New York metropolis. Each of the stars was a friend of honor of the Italian fashion trend Fendi for the trend week.

In addition, they took the opportunity to stroll, camp and simply benefit from their entire inventory in the Metropolis of Lights – something like a good vacation.

The couple, who lives in Los Angeles, California, have returned, and to announce their return, the actor has posted some pictures on his Instagram account, the place where his pet draws his attention The Pictures, the Palvin and Sprouse appear, appear to be in it.

Within the description, the actor wrote:

Back in LA. Swipe to see the king lazily moving

Its publication on Instagram already has over 800,000. The first photo shows Dylan and Barbara with his dog. In the second photo, however, you can see a video in which his pet gracefully sticks his tongue out lazily digicam.

“Magnus The Bulldog” is Dylan’s canine, who has an Instagram account and has more than 100,000 subscribers, not unhealthy, is he?

Test the fine print:

A release shared by @ dylansprouse on February 8, 2020 at 9:10 a.m. PST