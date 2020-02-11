Dwyane Wade tells Ellen the touching story of how his 12-year-old came out as a transgender: WATCH

Advertisement

NBA star Dwyane Wade, who gave an impressive speech about the acceptance of his transgender child in Stephen Jackson’s and Barnes’ podcast “All The Smoke”, told Ellen how he and his wife Gabrielle Union learn about their gender identity.

Wade said: “First of all, I and my wife Gabrielle are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ + community and we are also proud allies. We take our role and responsibility as parents very seriously. When our child comes home with a question, our child comes home with a problem, our child comes home with something, it is our job as parents to listen to give them the best information we can to help them to give the best feedback. And that doesn’t change because sexuality is now involved. “

“When Zaya, our 12 year old, came home … first, Zion,” added Wade. “I don’t know if everyone knows, originally called Zion. The boy-born Zion came home and said,” Hey, so I want to talk to you. I think I’m ready to live my truth. And I want to than she and she are called. I would love you to call me Zaya. “

“So, it was our job to gather information and approach every relationship we have,” continued Wade. “My wife has addressed everyone in the pose pose. We were just trying to find out as much information as possible to ensure that we give our child the best opportunity to be his or her best self. … When Zion came home and said “Call me Zaya” and was ready to accept it, I looked at her and said, “You are a leader. It is our opportunity to allow you to be a voice.” Right now it’s up to us because she’s 12 years old, but eventually it will be up to her. “

