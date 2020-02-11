Advertisement

Dwyane Wade appeared on “Ellen” this week and discussed the gender identity of his 12-year-old child.

Ellen DeGeneres began praising the interview by Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union for their parenting skills.

“First of all, I think it is what every parent should be, what you are now,” DeGeneres told Wade. “Who loves your child unconditionally and supports your child in whoever it is.”

The retired NBA star responded by saying that he and Union are “proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ + community.” Wade added that he and his wife take their role as parents “very seriously” when it comes to this issue. In giving an example, he revealed an intimate conversation he had with his 12-year-old child.

“So when Zaya, our 12-year-old, came home – first Zion, I don’t know if anyone, originally named Zion, born as a boy – came home and said,” Hey, I want to talk to you guys. I think I’m done “To live by my truth. I want to be referred as she and she, I would like you to call me Zaya.”

“So internally it is our job to gather information, to make contact with every relationship we have – my wife reached everyone to the cast of ‘Pose’ – we are just trying to find out as much information as possible to ensure that we give our child the best chance to be her best self. “

Wade has always supported his child, but this is the first time he has publicly shared her name, Zaya. During an appearance on the “All The Smoke” podcast in December, he uses the pronoun “she” when referring to his child.

“I saw my son, from day one, become who she finally ends up in,” Wade said at the time. “And for me … nothing changes in my love. Nothing changes in my responsibilities. So all I had to do now was to educate myself smarter. And that’s my job.”

During that podcast appearance, he opened about self-reflection and the learning of his children.

“I and my wife have conversations about, you know, we notice that, you know, (Zaya) wasn’t in the boy vibe Zaire was on. And I had to look at myself in the mirror and say,” What if your son comes home and tell you he is gay? What are you going to do? How are you going to be? How are you going to act? “

“It’s not about him. He knows who he is. It’s about you. Who are you?”

In the month before that podcast, Wade responded to Instagram users who criticized his child’s appearance in a family photo of Thanksgiving.

“I have seen social hatred after my Thanksgiving about my family photo,” Wade wrote on Twitter. “Stupidity is apart from this world we live in – so I get it. But here’s the thing – I was chosen to lead my family, not all of you. So we’ll stay and support each other with pride, love & a smile ! “

As for his current feelings, Wade shared what he told Zaya during their conversation during his “Ellen” performance.

“Once Zaya came home and said,” I want you to call me Zaya and I am ready to take this, “I looked at her and said,” You are a leader. And this is our chance to allow you a voice, “said Wade.” Now it’s because we are 12 years old, but in the end it will be because of her. “

