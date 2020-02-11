Advertisement

Dwyane Wade provides information about the gender identification of his 12-year-old baby and how he and Gabrielle Union confirmed their support after the young person came here as a transgender.

Dywane Wade reports on his 12-year-old baby in an open new interview about The Ellen DeGeneres Present. The child of the basketball star was born as a boy with the name ZionHowever, Dwyane confirmed that the child has now identified as and asked to be identified as Zaya, Dwyane brings up Zaya, for whom he has sole custody after his separation from Zaya’s mother. Siohvaughn Funchestogether with his spouse Gabrielle Unionand defined how he and the actress completed all the parts that they will make available to the 12-year-old as a transgender.

“We are the proud mother and father of a child in the LGBTQ + group,” said Dwyane. “We are also proud allies. We take our roles and duties as mother and father very seriously. When our baby is at home with a question, problem or something else, it is our job as mother and father to take care of them to give the best information and suggestions we can make. Nothing changes because of sexuality. As soon as Zaya, our 12 year old, has found his home here – originally ZIon, born as a boy – and said, “Hey, I want to Talk to you, I think I can live in my reality in the future. I want to be called her and her. I like it when you call me Zaya. “Internally, it is now our job to get out and get information.”

Dwyane mentioned that he and Gabrielle worked on the Pose case to learn more about the LGBTQ + group. “We just want to gather as much information as possible to give our baby the best alternative to his greatest self.” Dwyane also announced that he has inspired Zaya to use her voice as a pioneer in her group over the next few years to return. “I checked them out and mentioned:” You are a leader. And that’s your alternative to allow you to be a voice. “Right, now it’s up to us since she is 12 years old, but in the end it will probably be up to her.

Advertisement

<noscript><iframe name="wpcom-iframe-a773ceae5a91716a6cad9b5fb0581407-5e42c6d1414c1" id="wpcom-iframe-a773ceae5a91716a6cad9b5fb0581407-5e42c6d1414c1" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" width="575" height="324" webkitallowfullscreen="" mozallowfullscreen="" allowfullscreen="" class="wpcom-protected-iframe "></noscript>

In addition to Zaya, Dwyane shares another son, Zaire, 18, of whom he also has sole custody, at Siohvaughn. He had a 3rd son, Xavier, 6, with Aja Metoyer during a break from Gabrielle in 2013. His daughter with Gabrielle, Kaavia, 1, was born in 2018 as a replacement.