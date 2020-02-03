DWTS alum Kym Johnson talks about the very different personalities of Her & Robert Herjavec's twins

Advertisement

Kym Johnson raved about her little twins, Haven Mae Herjavec and Hudson Robert Herjavec, EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and said that she has her “fingers full”.

From the experienced dancer to the mother of almost two-year-old twins, there is no such thing Kym Johnson can’t do it with the utmost grace and balance! Not too long ago, the previous Dancing With The Stars subject, 43, revealed that her little one – whom she shares with the husband of almost 4 years old and former DWTS staff Robert Herjavec, 57 – get up so quickly. “You are just so nice,” she said EXCLUSIVELY Hollywood Life at the G’Day USA Standing Collectively Gala and fundraiser to support Australian Bushfire aid projects on January 25th in Los Angeles. just work in numerous instructions, ”she told her little rascal.

But it’s sure to be fun when Kym revealed, “I bought my fingers full.” Mae Herjavec harbor and Hudson Robert HerjavecKym, who is approaching the penultimate stage of her life at the age of two, begins to discover how completely different her children are. They have “completely different personalities,” said Kym. She also explained who is who in the household.

“Oase, our little lady, is the boss. I think that’s a woman factor, though, ”she says of her beloved daughter. “And Hudson, he’s just the happiest little kid. He just adores his sister and loves her,” she continued with the closed bond that her kids share. “But they’re all just so cute and cute and starting to to work together to make it fun to see. “

Hudson and Haven were born on April 23, 2018, indicating that the birthday preparations for the mother of two are going well. “We’re going to do an Australian-themed thing to honor the wildlife,” said Kym of the two-year-old children’s birthday celebrations. “We will have small stuffed kangaroos and koalas that we can offer to all children.” Now we can hardly wait for your household to develop and tackle the brand new year and every new chapter of life with a lot of love and pleasure!