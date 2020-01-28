Duterte’s Q and A with Panelo postponed again

Advertisement

Sitting over an empty chair, President Pan spokesman Salvador Panelo says that the interview with President Rodrigo Duterte may instead take place “maybe next week”

Published 7:35 PM, January 28, 2020

Updated 7:35 PM, January 28, 2020

Advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – The one-on-one interview by President spokesman Salvador Panelo with President Rodrigo Duterte was canceled for the second time on Tuesday, January 28.

More than an hour after the scheduled start of the interview, Panelo announced on television that Duterte felt “under the weather” due to several meetings on Monday, January 27.

Panelo, who sat on an empty seat on the stage, added that the interview could instead be “maybe next week.”

“Good evening, televiewers and our countrymen. We are sorry that you had to wait a while for this tête-à-tête with the president. However, the president is currently under the weather. He had several meetings yesterday and he had to pore a lot documents, which is why he is not feeling well today, “Panelo said after 6:30 PM.

Tuesday’s interview was originally scheduled at 5 p.m. and later at 6 p.m. before it was completely canceled.

Duterte’s question and answer with Panelo was postponed for the first time last Wednesday, January 22. Malacañang announced that the president had “urgent matters” at the time.

At a previous press conference with reporters on Tuesday, Panelo said his interview with Duterte should touch on issues such as the president’s threat to cancel the Visiting Forces agreement with the United States, the latest developments in response for those who affected by the Taal Volcano eruption and the new coronavirus fear.

Malacañang promised a broad discussion on issues of “national interest and national interest” and had advertised the interview as a follow-up to Duterte and Panelo’s tête-à-tête in September 2018. – Rappler.com

.

Advertisement