Duterte threatens to terminate the Visiting Forces Agreement

MANILA, Philippines – After weeks of fighting against the United States, President Rodrigo Duterte officially announced the Philippines Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) with the United States, further increasing his aversion to the country’s old ally.

By order of Duterte, Secretary of State Teodoro Locsin Jr. signed the Duterte government’s notice on Tuesday, February 11, that it would terminate the VFA, which triggered a 180-day or 6-month countdown until the agreement officially ended.

Some analysts say that Duterte’s recent move could serve as the linchpin for China, which continued its expansive shells in the South China Sea and the West Philippine Sea.

No less than Locsin, along with Secretary of Defense Delfin Lorenzana, warned of the far-reaching consequences that lifting the VFA would have not only for the country’s defense, but also for relations with other countries allied with the United States.

How did we get here?

January 23, 2020

Duterte is threatening to resign from the VFA due to his anger at the US government’s decision to cancel Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa’s visa. Dela Rosa is Dutertes first chief of the Philippine National Police, known as the architect behind the government’s bloody anti-drug campaign.

“I warn you, this is the first time: ‘pag hindi ninyo ginawa ang correction diyan, I will terminate the basis of the Visiting Forces Agreement. Tapusin ko’ng putang inang’ yan,” Duterte said in a cursed speech to former Rebels in Leyte.

(I give you this first warning: if you don’t correct (what you did) I will terminate the basis of the Visiting Forces Agreement. I will end this son of a bitch.)

This is not the first time that Duterte has threatened to terminate the VFA. At the beginning of 2016, Duterte warned that he would abolish the VFA after the U.S. did not renew an aid package for the Philippines.

January 24, 2020

Locsin praises Duterte’s threats against the US as a “good move”. The DFA chief tests whether the United States “takes seriously” its military alliance with the Philippines or not.

Locsin also sets Duterte’s words in motion when he announces that he will initiate the “process” of ending the VFA.

Good move. Visas come under the Department of Justice of the Executive. They either take the US-PH military alliance seriously or not. You can have de Lima after your trial. In fact, they can pass a law that makes them a U.S. citizen and part of the U.S. military so that they are covered by the VFA. https://t.co/KlmZyTEvqb

– Teddy Locsin Jr. (@teddyboylocsin) January 24, 2020

Justice Minister Menardo Guevarra follows this example and says the Department of Justice (DOJ) has examined the “right procedure” to end the VFA.

In the meantime, Defense Minister Delfin Lorenzana declines to comment, merely stating that he “understands” why Duterte was upset about the cancellation of Dela Rosa’s visa.

For Lorenzana, visa cancellation for Dela’s Rosa can be seen as a “direct violation” of Duterte’s controversial campaign against illegal drugs. With Dutertes threats. the chief of defense says “the ball is in the hands of the usa.”

“He ordered Bato, the newly appointed head of the PNP (Philippine National Police), to start the drug war and asked the entire PNP to fulfill its duties. He promised to support them. He would take responsibility for their official actions go to jail for them. He just keeps his promise, “says Lorenza.

“Let’s see how they respond to PRRD (President Rodrigo Roa Duterte) ‘s testimony,” he adds.

In the Senate, legislators state that no approval by the Senate is required to terminate the VFA. While a Senate cut was required to make the VFA valid (which the Senate did during the Erap presidency), the Senators say it can now be terminated without the Senate’s approval.

January 25, 2020

Guevarra is on the verge of terminating the VFA, but says a separate study is needed to assess the impact on other defense agreements with the United States. These include the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty (MDT) and the 2014 Defense Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA).

Guevarra says the DOJ Duterte will also submit its legal memorandum on proper procedures to end the VFA. The Justice Minister says the memorandum will “only deal with the procedure of dismissal, not with the wisdom of the executive.”

January 27, 2020

The Duterte government is taking a step back and says it is preparing a report on the potential impact the Philippines could have to take the decision forward.

According to Guevarra, Malacañang ordered the “preliminary impact assessment on the possible termination of the VFA”, including its impact on other PH-US defense agreements.

Meanwhile, former Secretary of State Albert Del Rosario urges Duterte to accept U.S. President Donald Trump’s invitation to attend his special summit with Southeast Asian leaders, if only for talks on the Philippines’ bilateral relations with the United States to lead.

Del Rosario says the VFA is “imperfect” but “essential” to the two countries’ decades-old defense alliance. He warns that the termination of the VFA would be the linchpin of the Philippines for China “against the strong and vehement objections of our people”.

Malacañang rejects Del Rosario’s advice. Salvador Panelo, President’s spokesman, “the President knows what he’s doing.”

At a press conference with reporters, Panelo downplayed the possibility that the US could terminate other military contracts with the Philippines after the Duterte government tried to initiate the VFA termination process.

He says the Duterte administration has not dealt with such a fallout because it is “in the realm of speculation” and that Duterte’s decision to do so is “studying reaction”.

January 29, 2020

House legislators criticize Duterte’s threat to terminate the VFA and describe it as a response that threatens national security. They appeal to the FDFA officials to make well-founded recommendations to Duterte.

Senators have announced that they will review the VFA, MDT and EDCA. Senator Aquilino Pimentel III, chairman of the Senate’s Foreign Relations Committee, said it was high time to review the VFA as the Senate had legislative control over the agreement.

In an ambush interview on the sidelines of the Department of Social Affairs and Development’s founding anniversary, Duterte announced that he is excluding cabinet members from traveling to the United States.

“I will not allow any cabinet member to go there at this time. No cabinet member should be allowed to go to the United States … indefinitely,” said Duerte.

With no cabinet-level official traveling to the United States, Duterte will “restrict” the Philippines’ interaction “in whatever aspect of international relations will be discussed or discussed”.

“Parang boycott (it’s like a boycott),” says Duterte.

The President also affirmed that he is seeking to terminate the VFA. His decision was based not only on Dela Rosa’s visa being canceled, but also on the adoption by the U.S. Senate of a resolution to sanction Filipino officials involved in extrajudicial killings and the detention of Senator Leila de Lima.

February 3, 2020

U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim celebrates the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the University of Santo Tomas (UST) in Manila during World War II. The Ambassador does not explicitly mention the VFA in his remarks.

Kim only emphasizes the benefits of the presence and cooperation of US forces in the Philippines that are approved by the agreement.

“The alliance remains as important today as it was 75 years ago,” says Kim.

February 6, 2020

The Senate is holding a hearing on the VFA and the country’s other defense agreements with the United States.

Before a Senate committee, Locsin warns of the far-reaching consequences and risks that the Philippines could face if they canceled their VFA with the United States. He urges a review of the agreement and not its complete revocation.

In a 20-minute speech to the senators, the EDA chief emphasizes how the VFA deterred Chinese aggression in the West Philippine Sea. relief from major disasters; helped the Philippine military modernize and combat terrorism; and promoted economic relations not only with the United States, but also with its allies.

(FULL TEXT: Locsin to assess impact of VFA termination)

Locsin announces that Duterte has again threatened to abolish the two countries’ longstanding military pact without consulting him or Lorenzana.

He adds that while the President’s prerogative is to terminate the agreement, “maintaining the agreement for the Philippines is considered more advantageous compared to any benefits if it is terminated.”

February 7, 2020

Duterte opposes the warnings of his top security and field officials and wants to continue to scrapping the VFA.

According to Panelo, Duterte has asked Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea to inform Locsin Jr. of his order.

February 8, 2020

Lorenzana Rejects News Dutere has instructed Locsin to inform the United States that the Philippines are ending the VFA as “false news”.

When asked whether Locsin received an official order or not, Lorenzana informed the reporters: “Yes, according to Sec Medialdea! None. Nada. Zilch. Awan. Wala! Anggapo. ”

February 10, 2020

Senators pass a resolution calling on Duterte to reconsider its decision to end the VFA. Withdrawal from the VFA had to be “seriously examined” to ensure that the security and the economy of the Philippines and other countries in the Asia-Pacific region would not be affected.

Only Dela Rosa abstains from voting.

Meanwhile, Duterte deviates from his prepared remarks on the novel coronavirus of 2019 when he doubles threats to end the VFA.

According to Duterte, U.S. President Donald Trump and other high-ranking officials have tried to prevent the VFA from being lifted, although he was determined to do so.

“I make it public because the official says: Si Trump pati’yung others are trying to save the Visiting Forces Agreement. Sabi ko, ayaw ko. One (reason) is that napakabastos na ‘yung Amerikano. Talagang sobrang bastos,” Duterte said in a speech to the local leaders.

(I make it public because I’m an official: Trump and the others are trying to save the Visiting Forces Agreement. I said I don’t want to. One reason is that the Americans are very rude. They are extremely rude.)

February 10, 2020

The Philippines sends the United States a request to terminate the VFA.

Salvador Panelo, President’s spokesman, said Locsin signed the Philippines’ resignation letter at a press conference and sent it to the U.S. government.

“The Executive Secretary sent the message to Secretary Teddyboy Locsin, who signed the letter of resignation sent to the US government today,” Panelo said.

In response to the Philippines’ moves, the US government says that the repeal of the agreement will have “significant effects” on relations between the two countries.

“This is a major step with a significant impact on the alliance between the United States and the Philippines. We will carefully consider how we can best move forward to advance our common interests, ”said the United States.

“Our two countries have a warm relationship that is deeply rooted in history. We remain committed to friendship between our two peoples, ”he added.

Upon signing the notice in the Philippines, termination occurs 180 days or 6 months after the U.S. has received written notification. – Rappler.com