Duterte orders development of the Mile Long property

Funds from the development of the Makati City property will be used for government priority projects, including retirement programs for retired military and uniformed personnel

Published on February 6, 2020 at 9:15 p.m.

Updated February 6, 2020 at 9:15 p.m.

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the development of the Mile Long property to raise funds for priority government programs, including retirement programs for retired military and uniformed personnel.

In Administrative Regulation No. 21, signed on Wednesday, January 29, and shared with the media on Thursday, February 6, Duterte also created a technical working group to develop a plan for the rehabilitation of the mile-long To study and formulate the property.

The technical working group consists of the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Budget and Administration, the Ministry of Finance, the Office for Privatization and Administration (PMO) and the Authority for Conversion and Development (BCDA).

The order commissions the BCDA to manage, manage and redevelop the property “before a possible disposal”. The property is currently managed by the PMO.

In August 2017, Duterte stated that the Mile Long property could be won after the Sunvar Realty Development Corporation, owned by Prieto, decided to meet the government’s demands by vacating the property. (SCHEDULE: Miles of litigation)

The Prietos fought for decades, but waving the white flag in 2017 to “adhere to the legal process”. The 2.9 hectare Mile Long property in Makati had been claimed by the government.

Before Sunvar Realty waved the white flag, Duterte threatened the Prieto family and the Filipino Daily Inquirer, which the family owns. – Rappler.com