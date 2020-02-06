Advertisement

Compared to a recent statement, Univision’s reporting on the impeachment final contained a revelation that almost confirmed Jorge Ramos as a partisan actor masquerading as an advocacy journalist.

Take a look at Ramos’ summary of partisan arguments for and against President Donald Trump’s impeachment:

JORGE RAMOS, UNIVISION: The Republican argument is very simple. They say Democrats hate President Donald Trump, disagree with the results of the 2016 election, and have been trying to get him out of office ever since. To accuse him. And the Democrats say no – President Donald Trump is a fraudster, trying to gain political advantage by speaking to the President of Ukraine and asking him to investigate one of his political opponents for abusing his power and therefore. … and that he should therefore be removed from office.

On television, Ramos tries to match his arguments with the necessary words “Democrats say …” to avoid suspicion of partiality. However, his column of opinions – the only such column published by a news anchor in the United States – tells the whole story.

Compare his quote above to this part of his January 29 column entitled “Trump In The Midnight Hour”:

Trump called the President of Ukraine last July to allegedly ask him a “favor”. Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the president, knew exactly what Trump meant: before he released nearly $ 400 million in military aid to Congress-authorized Ukraine, Trump (as Zelenskiy was asked to serve as one of his main political rivals, former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, who was on the board of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma.

The equivalent value for Trump proposed to the Ukrainian president seems pretty simple: give me information about my possible opponent in the 2020 presidential race, and I’ll give you the money. It’s that simple. You give me what I want and I give you what you need. This is a tyrant who demands loyalty and obedience.

Trump’s problem is that he was caught red-handed. This has led to the lawsuit against two impeachment articles: abuse of power for personal gain and hindrance to Congress during the investigation.

To put it bluntly, the points Ramos presented on television with cautious “say democrats” frames are indeed his own. It is not “Democrats say” but “Jorge Ramos says”. Whatever standards exist at Univision only seem to bind him to television, but there don’t seem to be any such guidelines for what Ramos publishes in other media.

But there is more. Ramos not only appears as a partisan democrat – he confirms his own version of the republican charge:

As he tries to protect this illusion of himself as an eternal champion, the US president loses his struggle with history. He will always be remembered as the tyrant caught red-handed. Worse, we can’t help but wonder whether Trump wouldn’t cheat again on this occasion.

Ramos is not happy with the outcome of the 2016 elections and is now moving to 2020 poisoning.

The market is demanding more than ever for an alternative to Univision and the partisan activist who is the face of the network.