Due to the outbreak of corona viruses, months of Dabaw activity are currently being stopped

Advertisement

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Mayor Sara Duterte announced on Monday, January 10th, the cancellation of most of the activities scheduled for the city’s one-month charter day, with the exception of the show on March 1st.

Advertisement

Duterte told reporters that the reason for the cancellation of the events – which have attracted up to 200,000 domestic and foreign visitors annually in recent years – is the “novel coronavirus situation”, which remains very fluid.

“And there is still no answer as to when it will stabilize or be fully controlled around the world,” she said.

The mayor said the city’s health facilities have “restrictions” and “we cannot transport hundreds of sick people at a time.”

“Because of these limitations, our plan for us Dabawenyos is to make sure we don’t get the infection. Please read all the information available on how you, your children and the whole family can stay healthy. It is important that your immune system stays strong, ”she said.

Duterte said the cancellation of the major events was a February 7 warning from the Ministry of Health warning of public gatherings. The canceled events include: Mutya ng Dabaw; the Reyna Dabawenya, in which members of the LGBTQ + community are represented; and the Datu Bago Awards, which pay tribute to outstanding Dabawenyos.

“With a heavy heart, I decided to cancel the following events of the 83rd Araw ng Dabaw celebration: Pasiugdang Pagsaulog, Reyna Dabawenya, Ginoong Davao, Sayaw Pinoy, Kalingawan sa Sta Ana, Hudyaka, Mutya ng Dabaw, Pasidenog, Araw Empleyado, Kanta Bidabawenyo, Parada Dabawenyo and the Datu Bago Awards, ”she said.

Duterte said preparations for the 83rd Araw ng Dabaw in 2020 would be “undertaken in 2021”.

“We leave it up to parents, schools, government / private offices and businesses to ensure that their children, students and staff understand the history of Davao City in which we operate with our Byaheng Do30 agenda, as we have shown The last three years in which we are big, united and resilient and will embody discipline, integrity and competence in the next three years, ”she said.

The mayor also banned check-in and greeting at Davao International Airport, seaports and bus terminals from Tuesday, February 11th.

“Not only because of the virus, but also for security reasons, only employees, workers, drivers, and passengers are allowed to be in these locations,” she said.

Duterte also warned businesses that sell overpriced goods and hoarded groceries that their business permits would be canceled.

“If you have a sore throat, cough, fever, and other flu-like symptoms, don’t travel to or from Davao City. Seek medical attention immediately, ”she added.

She also asked schools, offices, and businesses to send students and employees home who have flu and related illnesses.

“While we have a health problem, please don’t panic. Instead, report to the authorities and immediately seek appropriate medical help. Thank you for your cooperation ”, she added.

Some other local governments in other parts of the country – such as Baguio City and the province of Albay – have canceled large public events as a precaution against the new corona virus, which recorded 908 deaths, 40,338 cases and 3,296 recoveries worldwide on Monday morning. – Rappler.com