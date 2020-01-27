Ducks slow start too hard to beat Sharks defeat - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

San Jose Sharks left winger Patrick Marleau, in the foreground, is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a goal against the Anaheim Ducks in the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, California, Monday January 27, 2020. (AP Photo / Jeff Chiu)

SAN JOSE – Everything looked good in the Ducks world when they dropped the puck Monday night after a nine-day layoff for the week off and the star break. They looked lively during their morning skate at the SAP Center, just like they did when they trained a day earlier at Great Park Ice.

However, everything went haywire in a few minutes once they got back into play. The San Jose Sharks took a two-goal lead in the opening minutes of the first period, surviving a too short push from the Ducks halfway through the second, then won a 4-2 victory at the start of the third.

It wasn’t what coach Dallas Eakins or any of the Ducks had in mind after a nice win against the Nashville Predators and the Carolina Hurricanes before the break. Momentum can be a tricky thing, as Eakins acknowledged, but it was nowhere to be found for the Ducks on Monday.

There would be no three-game winning streak.

The Ducks played without the right wing Jakob Silfverberg, who stayed behind to be with his wife, Clara, who gave birth to a baby girl named Flora earlier today. It was said that mother and daughter rested comfortably. The father was scheduled to join the Ducks later this week.

Left winger Nick Ritchie returned to the Ducks roster after being absent for 19 games due to a sprained knee suffered in a December 6 game against the Washington Capitals. Right winger Troy Terry also joined the Ducks after breaking his leg on December 17 against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Ritchie scored a goal in the third period. Terry was aimless.

Instead of being supported by additions from Ritchie and Terry, the Ducks came out and flopped in the opening period. They handled the puck as if it were poisonous and lagged 2-0 by the end of the first. Fortunately, the Sharks took advantage of the Ducks’ mistakes.

For starters, defenseman Josh Manson’s stray pass ended up on the bat of the Sharks’ Melker Karlsson, who shot a close range shot at John Gibson’s net. Stefan Noesen of San Jose then deflected Gibson to give the Sharks a 1-0 lead just 1:55 of the game.

The Ducks then watched Patrick Marleau score the first of two goals, giving the Sharks a 2-0 lead at 4:35 of the first. Marleau skated intact in front of Gibson’s net, then made a comeback on his own for his 1,100th point with the Sharks.

Later, after the Ducks’ Ondrej Kase gave their teammates an elevator with a shorthanded goal that reduced their deficit to 2-1 at 9:04 from the second, Marleau struck again to give the Sharks a lead 3-1 to 15.: 32. Marleau showed that he still had life in his 40-year-old legs, becoming a breakaway.

The Ducks lobbied for the tying goal when Marleau scored. Kase, center Adam Henrique and left wing Devin Shore had swarmed Aaron Dell’s net and applied sustained pressure when the puck jumped free on Brendan Dillon of San Jose, then on a hard-loaded Marleau.

The Ducks were left in its vapor trail.

Erik Karlsson prepared Noesen for his second goal of the game, a quick shot from the slot that extended the Sharks’ lead to 4-1 to only 2:28 of the third period. Karlsson’s assist, a right-wing alert pass to an unmarked Noesen, was his 600th point in the NHL.

More to come on this story.

