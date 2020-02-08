Ducks' Max Jones wins an effective penalty - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

TORONTO – It started like these things to do with a faulty passage on the blue line. Carter Rowney caught the puck in front of Duck’s teammate Max Jones, and watched everyone at the Scotiabank Arena watch Jones race in front of the pack to score a short-handed goal on Friday.

Jones backhanded past Toronto Maple Leafs’ helpless goalkeeper Jack Campbell to score his seventh goal of the season, the eighth of his 74-game NHL career, and his first shorthanding. He also set fire to a Ducks rally that would help them fix a 3-1 deficit on the way to a 5-4 loss over time.

No question, the ducks wanted two points on Friday. One was better than none.

Jones was too happy to have made a contribution that neither he nor the Ducks had expected at the beginning of the season in October. The penalty shootout was something new for Jones, who most recently held this role in his first season of junior hockey in London (Ontario) in 2015-16.

“I’ve punished a lot in my first year in London,” he said. “We had a power play unit and I wasn’t there, so I would just give a penalty and I found my role there and played really well.” For the next few years I played there on the Powerplay and then in San Diego. ”

Jones broke up with the Ducks and their AHL team in San Diego last season. He helped lead the Gulls to the final of the Calder Cup Playoff Western Conference last spring. In 43 regular season games, he scored 15 goals with 14 assists and four assists in eight postseason games.

Cracking the league of ducks – the worst power game doesn’t seem like a chore. Dallas Eakins, who coached Jones in San Diego last season before being promoted to succeed redundant Randy Carlyle last June, found another role for the 21-year-old native of Rochester, Michigan.

“He had to learn it, and he’s still in a learning process, but he’s picking it up,” said Eakins of Jones, whose goal was to reach the Ducks’ tenth season title and set a club record. “He can have a few more minutes. He’ll have a big part in that in the future.”

Penalty shoot-out is an important task for any team, and the Ducks have had many exceptional players playing this role over the years, some of whom were able to convert the defense pressure into an offensive result. Andrew Cogliano and Paul Kariya share the franchise record with 16 career shorthanded goals.

This season Derek Grant has scored three of his 13 best career goals in shorthanded situations. Corey Perry, who, like Cogliano, is now at the Dallas Stars, holds the Ducks record with four shorthanded goals in a season that he set in his 2010/11 50-goal season.

Grant expects Jones to be the Ducks’ next outstanding penalty.

“He is a great skater,” said Grant. “He can read the piece. I think he made a lot of progress in his defensive game this year. I think Dallas trusts him a lot in different situations. If you have the ability to read plays and how he can skate, you can dissolve many power games. ”

Jones said he was looking forward to playing such an important role in his second NHL season.

“I love it,” he said. “Every chance, every situation I can get into is a great opportunity. They just took me there and talked to me and told me to focus on it. So I started to take a close look at each game. It is something that I would like to continue. ”

HIT UPSETS EAKINS

The ducks had no update on the condition of the right-wing Ondrej Kase, which was forced out of the game on Friday after Toronto defender Jake Muzzin hit him in the head with an elbow. Muzzin was not punished for his late-third hit, which angered Eakins.

“I understand that the referees have a tough, tough job,” said Eakins. “It’s not that Ondrej didn’t have a puck. He had the puck. But we have to take care of each other out there and that’s exactly the shot we’re trying to get out of the league.

“It’s amazing how that works. We lose a player. He has to be checked out. They go into the ice and score (after Jason Spezza’s starting shot). We have to be careful on the ice.”