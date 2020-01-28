Ducks left winger Nick Ritchie shows rust despite his goal against the Sharks – Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

The Ducks removed as much rust as possible from left winger Nick Ritchie on Monday, inserted it into their lineup and gave him a lot of time on the ice while placing him on a line with center Adam Henrique and the right wing Devin Shore for their 4-2 loss to the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center.

Ritchie scored a goal in the third period while the Ducks had a power play, a well-placed shot that beat Sharks goalkeeper Aaron Dell with just under two minutes left. Overall, Ritchie was on the ice for 20 shifts in 5:53 p.m.

Scoring his fourth goal of the season and the first since November 21, he said, “It was good even if we were wrong (the final score). From a personal perspective, being away for almost two months and coming back to get there was also good. ”

Ritchie played for the first time in a knee sprain on a low, late shot by Radko Gudas of the Washington Capitals on December 6 at the Honda Center. Ritchie was sidelined for 19 games, and this was sometimes demonstrated when he returned to training against the Sharks on Monday.

“Nick looked like he hadn’t played in five weeks,” said Ducks coach Dallas Eakins. “But it was good for him to have a late goal. I think it certainly helps. That is to say, when you are injured and you have been away for a long time, it is impossible to reproduce the game. This is why we must be so diligent with our conditioning, with our commitment to be ready to play. So at least that one is out of reach for him. ”

THE SILFVERBERG FACTOR

Jakob Silfverberg joined the Ducks for training Tuesday, the day after missing their loss to the Sharks to be with his wife Clara for the couple’s second child on Monday. He was scheduled to play in Wednesday’s game against the Arizona Coyotes at the Honda Center.

It is possible that Silfverberg skates on a line with Ritchie and Henrique against the Coyotes, replacing Shore.

To say that Silfverberg has been at the heart of the Ducks’ limited success this season would be an understatement. He is their co-leader with 15 goals and is second with 29 points. Only Ryan Getzlaf, with 33 points, has more this season.

But the Ducks are 0-5-0 when Silfverberg was sidelined by illness or injury or while under surveillance. The Ducks lost Dec. 22 to the Rangers when Silfverberg was sick and dropped games Jan. 9 against the Stars, Jan. 11 against the Blackhawks, and Jan. 13 against the Blues when he sustained an upper body injury .

Then the Ducks lost to the Sharks on Monday when he was next to his wife at home in southern California.

Silfverberg, a right winger, was named to represent the Ducks at the All-Star Game last week in St. Louis, but retired to be with his wife. Clara was due to give birth on January 22, but if not, labor was started on Monday and a daughter, Flora, was born.

BREAK OR BREAKDOWN?

The Ducks began their nine-day layoff for their week-end and all-star break with a winning streak against the Nashville Predators and the Carolina Hurricanes. They came out of the break with a blow Monday against the Sharks, as they led 2-0 after less than five minutes of play.

“We entered the break playing two very good games, with two wins,” said Eakins. “That’s when you don’t want a break. I think you want the break if you lost a whole bunch in a row and tried to come back fresh. This break didn’t benefit us in any way to the team. ”

