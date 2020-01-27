Ducks focused on the present, rather than the February 24 deadline, as they resume play - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

SAN JOSE – With the Ducks back to work after a nine-day layoff for the week off and the all-star break, they did their best to focus on the present rather than the future on Monday. Upcoming was a game against the San Jose Sharks, another team that hovered near the bottom of the NHL standings.

Above all, there are matches to play and goals to reach.

“I always like to think that something big is about to happen,” said Ducks coach Dallas Eakins.

Certainly, it would take something great for the Ducks to join a playoff race that has overtaken them. They broke the break with a 19-24-5 record, 15 points behind the Vancouver Canucks at the head of the Pacific Division and 14 points behind the second of the last two points.

A rally is of course possible.

Is it likely?

“No matter what the standings say anytime, our team will compete every night and try to win,” said Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf. “We owe it to the organization. We owe it to our fans. Everybody. We owe it to each other. You get paid to be a professional. Our job is to try to win. ”

The transaction deadline is February 24, but Getzlaf said it did not cause any conversation in the locker room.

Not yet anyway.

“I don’t think there were any specific conversations,” said Getzlaf.

Several veterans may be on the move as transformation of the roster continues. It was announced earlier this month that Ducks general manager Bob Murray would be willing to strike a bad deal if a potential deal also included top hopes and / or high draft picks.

The Ducks’ game plan from the start of 2019-2020 was to rebuild their lineup, getting younger, faster and cheaper, while trying to stay competitive. Clearly, the results are mixed. It was expected to be painful at times, and it did not disappoint.

For example, the Ducks’ victories against the Nashville Predators and the Carolina Hurricanes before the break marked only the second time this season that they had won consecutive games. Their only other consecutive wins were on October 29 and November 1.

In addition, none of their youngest and least experienced players have jumped in their game so far. Progress was measured in small increments, which is not surprising to anyone in the organization. They expected it to be so.

“I remember the frustration of the first year,” said Getzlaf when asked to think back to his rookie season in 2005-06. “It was a frustrating year for me, being used to playing all the time, being the guy and all that sort of thing. I was on a team that was a team of veterans.

“We came in and played our eight or nine minutes a night. Sometimes 12, and we won our ice time all year round. In the end, we were playing full time. I remember it was frustrating, but I also remember that it was exciting to come to work and push these other guys for places. ”

The Ducks reached the Western Conference final in the rookie season of Getzlaf and then won the Stanley Cup in 2006-2007. However, these ducks are in a very different place in 2019-2020, building for the future rather than fighting their rivals for league supremacy.

