Cheeky, 75-year-old democratic strategist James Carville wrote the New York Times on the flag in an angry interview with Vox’s Sean Illing. Carville brought the Times as an example of “urban thinking” and its “cultural division” with less urban parts of America. Applebaum mocked Carvilles Alma Mater, Louisiana State University on Twitter:

I would like to give you an example of the problem here. A few weeks ago, Binyamin Appelbaum, a business journalist for The New York Times, published a snarky tweet about how the LSU canceled classes for the National Championship game. And then he said, do that “Warren / Sanders free proposals for public universities include the LSU, or would it only apply to actual schools?“

Do you know how shitty it is to patronize people in the south or in the middle of the country? First, the LSU has an unusually high graduation rate, but that’s not the point. It’s goddamn complacency. This is from a man who lives in New York and works on the Times editorial team, and there is no one who does not pat him on the back for this type of tweet. He is so smart.

Appelbaum does not speak for the Democratic Party, but he represents the urban planning approach. We cannot win the Senate if we look down on the people. The Democratic Party must have a narrative that does not emit fumes that we find smarter than everyone else or that are culturally arrogant.

Illing defensively claimed that the Democratic candidates did not speak like this and complained about “this media ecosystem, in which even the best democratic message is deformed and distorted in the right media”.

Applebaum recently paid negative attention to the newspaper The Weekly, in which he insulted presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg about his work for the consulting firm McKinsey: “You were at the forefront of corporate downsizing. You were at the forefront of corporate and corporate price fixing other things that “upset young people very much about the way this country is working. You don’t seem to embody that anger. ”

Carville also tore up the Times when asked how Hillary Clinton failed in 2016. Carville argued that Hillary had won the referendum, and “secondly, the Russians put Jill Stein [from the Green Party] ahead of Clinton’s campaign to push the votes, and thirdly, the New York Times assured its readers a week before an election that the The Russians didn’t even try to help Trump. And then they wrote 15,000 stories about Hillary’s emails. “