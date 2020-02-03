Dua Lipa explains the title of her new album Future Nostalgia

Advertisement

What would nostalgia look like in the long run? Dua Lipa inspired the fans to claim the title of their second album Future Nostalgia. However, she has an explanation for this title. “I’ve always considered choosing a radio gift in Las Vegas that loved the route of this new mission, and I realized that I want to do something that really gives viewers nostalgia, though one thing contemporary and futuristic is too. “Factors the artist.

The new album mixes lingering parts – a reflection of her time on the street – with the digital production she likes. “My sound became a little more natural with age, but I wanted to maintain the same pop sensibility that I introduced on the main album,” said a message sent to the world press. Some inspiration for the mission are Gwen Stefani, Madonna, Moloko a Blodie and Outkast. It is a dance album.

“With this new album, I want to get out of my comfort zone and bother to produce a tune that I can purchase along with some of my favorite pop songs while feeling contemporary and unique,” she says. the English. The release date of the album has not yet been fixed, but Dua will start the tour of the same name in April.