DUA LIPA, AT THE CONCERT IN BARCELONA IN 2020 (ACCORDING TO HIS FACEBOOK)

Advertisement

Don’t Begin Now could be the last single from Dua Lipa, the British artist who has inspired us the most in recent months. This is the most important advance we all know from his new album, which is expected to be released in 2020 and which we currently call DL2.

With a brand new file process under her arm, all of the singer’s followers are already relying on the hours to enjoy their unimaginable stay and what we could see in their official Fb account. This second could be later April 28, the day Dua Lipa would have a live performance at Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona.

For the time being, this event will not appear on its official website, where we will only discover two direct ones: one for December 4 in Nagoya (Japan) and another for February 29, 2020 in Sydney (Australia).

Advertisement

Tickets should only be on sale, but we will continue to look into the official networks for more information on this live performance and to find out if your tour includes additional stops in different Spanish cities.

On his official networks, Dua Lipa doesn’t stop giving us clues as to what his new album could look like. One of the latest developments that he shared with others was this picture, in which we see it in a full photo shoot from the DL2 quilt.