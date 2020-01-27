Dry weather decreases Tuesday before the next winter storm arrives

Advertisement

Snow showers will push this southeast of Denver over the eastern plains this evening. Up to an inch of accumulation is possible in the Plains and Palmer Divide. Accumulation is not likely in Metro Denver.

Drier weather will come Tuesday with high temperatures in the late 1940s.

Our next storm system will arrive on Wednesday bringing mountain snow and a 20 percent chance of mixed rain / snow showers on the Front Range. Denver, once again, will not pick up large accumulations from this storm, but some areas may see an inch or two of accumulation.

A few persistent snow showers are possible early Thursday morning with drier conditions the rest of the day.

Warmer, drier weather will enter Friday and weekends. Temperatures will heat up to the 1960s Saturday and Sunday before another storm sets in on Monday.

