Florida GOP Congressman Matt Gaetz, who calls himself Donald Trump’s “best friend,” claims spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi may have broken the law by tearing up a copy of the President’s speech on the state of the Union.

Gaetz announced on Twitter that he is filing an ethical complaint against Pelosi and ironically states that “nobody is above the law”.

No wonder that Gaetz was mercilessly ridiculed for the announcement and #MattGaetzIsATool was the trend on Twitter on Friday morning.

Several commentators suggested that Gaetz was trying to get back in Trump’s favor after he was reportedly cut off by the White House for agreeing to a decision to limit the president’s war violence. Others pointed out that the section of the Federal Code listed in Gaetz’s complaint was intended to protect official court files and the National Archives, not copies of a speech.

Still others alluded to Gaetz’s drunk driving arrest in 2008 and the fact that the right-wing Congressman’s guest was a white ruler of the Union state.

Check out some of the following reactions.

In the meantime, Matt Gaetz is not concerned about whether Donald Trump is breaking the U.S. constitution

– Tony Moore (@PerpetualWinger) February 6, 2020

Poor, pathetic Matt Gaetz.

Donald Trump sent this hideous Congressman to the kennel for election last month to limit the war violence of a president.

Now this sycophant tries to get back to his good tone with a frivolous ethical complaint against speaker Pelosi.

Sad. pic.twitter.com/dU3NTXZ6LX

– Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) February 6, 2020

It says a lot about the press, the president, and America that the speaker who eats Trump’s lies provokes more outrage than Matt Gaetz taking a Holocaust denier as his guest.

– Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) February 5, 2020

GOP: Enough with the dummy processes! We should work for the American people!

GOP too: Yes, Your Honor, I am here on behalf of my client, this torn piece of paper, and we would like to prosecute the Speaker of the House of Representatives to the fullest extent of the law. https://t.co/gayOePMFYo

– Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) February 6, 2020