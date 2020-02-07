Drummond criticizes Pistons' loyalty after trading with Cleveland

Advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Andre Drummond was not a happy camper for good reason after the NBA trading deadline.

After benefiting from their undisputed franchise cornerstone for 8 productive years, the Detroit Pistons sent Drummond to the Cleveland Cavaliers to get a mediocre package from John Henson, the former Piston Brandon Knight, and a second-round pick.

The two-time All-Star didn’t take trading lightly and immediately expressed his thoughts about the front office on Twitter after being booted from Detroit.

When I find out about the NBA, there is no friend or loyalty. I have given my heart and soul to the flask, and if I can experience it without a headache, I will realize even more that this is just a business! I love you Detroit …

– Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) February 6, 2020

Cont … you will always have a special place in my heart! But hope for the next @cavs you’re done! Let’s end the year in the right way

– Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) February 6, 2020

“Remember that your son doesn’t trust anyone” #NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/zVFiMg86Ww

– Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) February 7, 2020

For those wondering about the one-sided value of the trade, Drummond was on an expiring contract and the pistons were probably pulling the trigger just to get the returns they could save for their side.

Still, the 26-year-old Star Big Man had explicitly told reporters that he wanted to end his career as a Piston, which meant that he was ready to undertake a contract extension in the off-season.

“I’m not a quince. I’ve never been raised to roar, so if I start anywhere, I’ll try to end up there and accomplish the mission of winning a championship here,” he said in an after-game interview on January 5th.

“I love being here. I would like to spend the rest of my career here. “

Nevertheless, the piston management apparently thought differently about him and still ran the trade without even asking for better compensation.

After an average of 14.4 points and 13.9 rebounds in 591 missions, Drummond is leaving Pistons. During this time he was the three-time leader in the rebound and even led the offensive boards in seven of his eight seasons so far.

He now joins Kevin Love, a crazy colleague, with the Cavaliers and is likely to push Tristan Thompson onto the bench for the rest of the season. – Rappler.com