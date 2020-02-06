Advertisement

A nurse who took a large dose of a strong pain reliever that she bought in Mexico was detained for five years and four months after causing a man to die in a frontal car accident in South Wales.

Cerys Price, 28, had taken enough Tramadol to cause a seizure before her van turned the wrong way and into the path of the vehicle driven by Robert Dean, 65.

Judge Michael Fitton said to her: “This was a seizure caused by Tramadol. You have destroyed your good name, you have destroyed your current career. “

The Cardiff Crown Court was informed that Price and her then boyfriend Jack Tinklin were making their way to the campground but had argued, and Price had turned the car around to drive home.

Evidence Tinklin said, “Shortly after the roundabout, she just had a fit. Cerys made a strange noise and slumped over the steering wheel. The car drifted off the road through the central reserve. “

When the police searched Price’s pickup, they found a tub of Tramadol – only 26 of the 100 tablets left.

The court heard that the drug was prescription-only in the UK and Price had picked up the pills while on vacation in Mexico.

Prosecutor Timothy Evans said, “Price had consumed an amount of tramadol that was significantly higher than any therapeutic amount. She was in no way fit for driving. She was on drugs.

“Price was a university nurse – she is an intelligent woman – and should have known how dangerous it was for her to drive in this condition.

“A completely innocent man who only cares about driving across the street has lost his life.”

Price from Nantyglo, South Wales, denied causing death and serious injuries from dangerous driving to Tinklin, but was found guilty.

She told the court, “I felt normal and in a good mood when driving. I can remember how I got to a small roundabout in the right lane and drove onto the expressway.

“The next thing I remember is looking ahead and seeing green leaves in front of the windshield. I thought I was in a gas station. I think it was an epileptic attack. “

CPS Cymru-Wales said the concentration of Tramadol in Price’s system could have been fatal to them or caused seizures.

CPS Kelly Huggins said: “As a trained nurse, Cerys Price should have known the dangers of driving after taking these tablets, but she drove anyway.

“Your actions had tragic consequences for an innocent driver, her passenger and herself. Our thoughts are with Mr. Dean’s family and friends in this difficult time. “

The accident occurred on July 15, 2016 on the A467 in Newport.