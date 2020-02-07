Advertisement

Martina García grinds just enough corn to make a handful of tortillas, which she serves to her children and grandchildren for breakfast with a pinch of salt.

The 40-year-old García has to ration the last bags of the family with tiny corn cobs after periods of drought and persistent heat waves caused by the climate crisis in Guatemala.

As a result, the subsistence farmers’ families are starving in record numbers: health authorities reported more than 15,300 cases of acute malnutrition among children under the age of five last year – an increase of almost 24% compared to 2018. This is the highest number of cases of acute malnutrition since 2015, as one severe drought destroyed crops across Central America.

Rural communities in the dry corridor – a region that stretches across Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Nicaragua – are most affected, with poor indigenous families such as García in Jocotán being among the hardest hit.

“I’m happy to find pumpkin flowers,” said emaciated Garcia. “But we mostly only eat tortillas.”

After an irregular rainy season and a promising harvest, according to Oxfam, almost 80% of the maize grown in Guatemala was lost. For many families, there are only tiny corn cobs with discolored grains that look like rotten teeth.

A child plays with a plastic bag in October 2019, where the drought causes dozens of cases of malnutrition. Photo: Esteban Biba / EPA

In October 2109, a baby died in a nearby community after not eating for many days. According to Oxfam Guatemala, at least 33,000 children urgently need medical treatment for acute malnutrition.

Central America is one of the most dangerous regions in the world outside of a war zone, where a toxic mix of violence, poverty, and corruption has forced millions to flee north in search of security.

Now drought, starvation and the struggle for dwindling natural resources are increasingly recognized as major factors in the exodus.

And it seems to be getting worse: 2019 was the driest year in a decade with only 65 rainy days, according to the National Institute for Seismology, Volcanology, Meteorology and Hydrology in Guatemala. Guatemala’s subsistence farmers rely on increasingly irregular rainfall, and most lack alternative water sources.

According to the World Food Program (WFP), around one million Guatemalans – 15% of the population – are currently unable to meet their daily food needs.

Due to the increasing risk of famine, nearly 265,000 Guatemalan migrants were arrested on the U.S. southern border in 2019 in search of work, security, and food security – an increase of 130% over the previous year.

Increasing hunger across the region is itself a factor in the increase in caravan migrants trying to get to the U.S. by land, analysts and migrants say.

View of crops and a forest on a slope that has been damaged by deforestation, pests and prolonged droughts in the village of La Ceiba Talquezal in the municipality of Jocotán in eastern Guatemala. Photo: Marvin Recinos / AFP / Getty Images

The caravans were suppressed and hostile by Mexican and American authorities. They accuse migrants and refugees of political subversion and crime.

Hunger is not a new phenomenon in Guatemala: at least 60% of the population live in poverty, hundreds of thousands depend on food aid, and almost 50% of children suffer from impaired physical and cognitive development due to chronic malnutrition.

However, experts warn that the additional exposure to extreme weather will overwhelm these communities, which have long been ignored and suppressed by the government.

Marc-Andre Prost, a regional nutritionist at WFP, told Reuters: “Climate change is not responsible for this situation, but it definitely exacerbates a situation in which people are unable to deal with it.”

The new President of Guatemala, Alejandro Giammattei, has, like many predecessors, agreed to make child malnutrition a national priority. However, the 2020 budget plans to cut the Department of Health by $ 27 million and increase defense spending by $ 13 million. (Congress did not approve the budget in November, and details of the new budget have not yet been released.)

For García, the situation is desperate: food aid has yet to reach her canton, and as soon as the corn runs out in March, she needs to start picking coffee. Otherwise there is a risk of hunger. There is no guarantee that she will find work at all, since a leaf-eating mushroom named Roya – which thrives in warm conditions – has also destroyed coffee cultures.

García, who is chronically hungry, said: “I am paid $ 4 a day. But if I choose less than 46 kg, I will not be paid.”