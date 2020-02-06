Drop in EU student applications at UK universities as Brexit starts to hit Latest Brexit news and top stories

Advertisement

Universities rely on students from outside the EU to fill the void left behind by fewer applications from European students.

New UCAS statistics show that the number of EU applicants has now fallen by 2% (860 applications) to 43,030.

The students registered before the January 15 deadline, knowing that they will be present in September 2020, when the Brexit has begun to hit.

The government had tried to assure EU students of their studies by ensuring that students starting in September have access to the same tuition fees and financial support as British students.

By contrast, a record number of students from outside the EU have applied – 14.7% more than a year earlier.

This shows that the majority of those applications come from China, India and Hong Kong.

It means that for the first time this year in January there were more applicants from China than from Wales (18,430) and from Northern Ireland (17,400).

By the end of this year’s application and acceptance cycle, in the summer, the number of students from China admitted to courses may be higher than from Northern Ireland, UCAS said.

UCAS chief executive Clare Marchant said it demonstrated that British institutions had “global appeal”.

She said: “The global appeal of studying at our world-class universities and colleges is again proven by record numbers of international students.”

But those in education called on the government to do more to ensure EU students.

Jihna Gavilanes, president of Studee – who helps students find and apply for universities abroad, said: “It is disturbing but not surprising to see a decrease in the number of EU students who register to study in The process of searching, applying and enrolling and starting foreign universities can take 12-15 months, EU students have been kept in the dark for a long time and the uncertainty is likely to have deterred many.

“To keep EU students interested in studying in the UK, it is important that the government releases plans as quickly as possible to help students who are now making their decisions for the next enrollment phase. There is currently no reassurance for students considering to study after 2021 and if this is not the case If we do not change quickly, we will probably see even fewer EU students applying in the following years if the plans are not released quickly.

“It is really positive that even more students from outside the EU are applying to study in the UK than ever before. Students from abroad bring the UK economy billions of pounds a year.”

