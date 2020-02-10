Driver rescued after crashing van that was dangerously left on a bush

This driver was lucky and his van left in a crazy corner after crashing into a ditch.
The white van landed in an almost upright position after the driver lost control while driving down a country road.
Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service rushed to the B4214 in Staplow after the crash on Friday afternoon (7/2).
Two people had freed themselves from the van before the emergency services arrived.
West Midlands ambulance service said it treated a man for non-serious injury.
Social media users expressed their shock at the final position of the van after the fire brigade posted the snap on Facebook.
David Roger Pugh wrote: “That is quite a balancing act!”
Liz Prout added: “It takes an enormous amount of talent to park in this way lol.”
Graeme Bennett wrote: “I can imagine that the reaction of most people to this photo is: you are only supposed to blow the bloody doors off!”
Related – The miracle of the motorist escapes after driving the car in the pit during Storm Ciara