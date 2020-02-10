Driver rescued after crashing van that was dangerously left on a bush

Advertisement

This driver was lucky and his van left in a crazy corner after crashing into a ditch.

The white van landed in an almost upright position after the driver lost control while driving down a country road.

Advertisement

Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service rushed to the B4214 in Staplow after the crash on Friday afternoon (7/2).

Two people had freed themselves from the van before the emergency services arrived.

West Midlands ambulance service said it treated a man for non-serious injury.

Social media users expressed their shock at the final position of the van after the fire brigade posted the snap on Facebook.

David Roger Pugh wrote: “That is quite a balancing act!”

Liz Prout added: “It takes an enormous amount of talent to park in this way lol.”

Graeme Bennett wrote: “I can imagine that the reaction of most people to this photo is: you are only supposed to blow the bloody doors off!”

Related – The miracle of the motorist escapes after driving the car in the pit during Storm Ciara