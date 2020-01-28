Drew McIntyre set to write WWE history at WrestleMania

Advertisement

Drew McIntyre claimed his match against Brock Lesnar after winning the 2020 Royal Rumble game. Many fans are excited for McIntyre and he is about to make history.

Wrestle Votes has drawn our attention to the fact that if WWE materializes its current WrestleMania plans, this will make it the first Superstar in history to be both a TakeOver and WrestleMania event.

If the main event at WrestleMania ends up being the WWE Championship match between Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar, McIntyre will become the 1st superstar to both a WrestleMania event and an NXT TakeOver event (Brooklyn 3, Bobby Roode). Would be quite the accomplishment.

Drew McIntyre’s return to NXT quickly saw him win the NXT title. He managed to make a good impression in NXT, but quickly returned to the main lineup. He is now ready for the biggest game of his career on April 5.

