Drew McIntyre on changing his Scottish accent for WWE television

Drew McIntyre’s victory at the Royal Rumble 2020 has caused many pubs to be upset. You can watch an epic video of a Glasgow pub that went insane here.

WWE superstars have to do much more than just wrestle. You also need to cut promos in the ring. This was a problem for McIntyre due to its Scottish accent.

BBC Scotland’s The Nine recently spoke to Drew McIntyre, where it was announced that he needs to change his accent when he joins WWE. He wanted to avoid the dreaded “what” calls, so he had to find out something.

“We have the most difficult accent in the world to understand, and I had to adjust it slightly because I couldn’t hear what was in the first four years I was here,” McIntyre recalls. “I need the world to understand myself if I’m a master, to raise the title and to say, ‘I damned did it for Scotland.'”

Drew McIntyre can now show much more of himself. He crouches during the promos and uses the participation of the fans. As long as they count down from 3 to 3 with him before a Claymore party, that’s fine. He only wants to avoid “what” chants by all means necessary.