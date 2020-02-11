Drew McIntyre jokes about Brock Lesnar, who is ticklish

Advertisement

Drew McIntyre made no secret of the fact that he can now show much more of her personality. He is the Royal Rumble winner for 2020 and has a great time.

WWE On FOX recently sent a tweet asking fans what McIntyre is pointing to. He has to point to the WrestleMania sign every time someone calls the show.

McIntyre pointed to a little girl with a sign that read “Brock Lesnar Is Ticklish”. We’re not sure if The Beast Incarnate is really ticklish as no one has the courage to try.

Drew McIntyre appears to be ready to tickle Brock Lesnar. He’s probably more interested in inviting the beast to a Claymore party at WrestleMania.

I love pro wrestling and hate BS. These two things drive me.