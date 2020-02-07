Dream Kardashian, 3, & True Thompson, 1, paint pictures on Adorable Play Date with Khloe

Advertisement

True Thompson and Dream Kardashian are the stars of Khloe Kardashian’s latest Instagram pictures. Khloe kept her favorite daughter and niece at home, they are usually so competent!

Khloe Kardashian and Rob Kardashian Got two little artists on the palms of their hands! Khloe shared pictures with her followers on Instagram of her one-year-old daughter. True Thompsonand Wears three-year-old cousin Kardashian dream, with a complete explosion on a current game date. True and Dream were busy portraying on Khloe’s kitchen floor and painstakingly working with brushes in their hands as they created their largest Jackson Pollock Interpretations with watercolors. For someone so concerned about cleanliness that she crawled around this floor on her palms and knees in search of mud stains, Khloe is quite frightened when pictured on her white brick!

Dream and True is considered to be adorable for his portrait playdate. Rob’s daughter rocked an oversized batik t-shirt, pink sweatshirts, and tiny socks. True wore cute leggings and a star-lined, long-sleeved t-shirt with a pair of white crocs. Every woman had her hair in matching buns. It’s no secret that Khloe likes to document her daughter’s endearing game data on social media. She is definitely a mother at first! The Kardashian and Jenner boys are all as thick as thieves, just like their mother and father, and the older boys like to spend time with the toddlers. Just last month Kourtney KardashianSeven year old daughter, Penelope Disick, spent a while with child True. Khloe’s cute video of her visit to Penelope tried to show Khloe, True and their grandma cartwheels Kris Jenner, 64.

True was frolicking with her various cousins, Kylie Jennerdaughter Stormi Webster, and Kim Kardashiandaughter Chicago West, 2 each, at the Minnie Mouse celebration in Chicago. At the birthday party, the women had painted all their faces and rocked Minnie Mouse’s ears.

Advertisement

Dream also has lots of fun dates with Stormi and Chicago. Just look at that lovely day they had together in the park!