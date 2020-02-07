Drake: The mother of her child meets ... Pope Francis!

Advertisement

Not far back, Sophie Brussaux, the mother of Drake’s child, met Pope Francis. Surely the former X actress took the alternative to give him a portrait …

Sophie Bussaux is the ex-conquest of Drake … But not that! She can be recognized for her movie star portraits! Together with Angelina Jolie, Amy Winehouse or Beyoncé. During a visit to the Vatican with friends, she used the alternative to present the Pope with the portrait she had made of him.

Of course, Drake’s child’s mother posted a photo with the Pope on Instagram. In the picture Sophie shakes his hand by giving him the work on his portrait!

• On November 9, 2019, a concert was held with François Pape and a portrait of François Pape, offert cette merveilleuse opportunité 🙏. The color of the tea and the blush of the color of the tea in the pauvreté. • 🇺🇸 Such an honor to meet Pope Francis and give him the portrait that I painted on November 9, 2019 in honor of his concert with and for the poor. I used green, the color of hope, and red, the color set by @undp, to fight poverty. • An honor was found for Papá Francesco and an honor for Papá Francesco and an honor for Mano a la Pintura that is valid for November 9, 2019 rojo representa la lucha contra la Pobreza

A contribution by Sophie Brussaux (@sophieknowsbetter) on November 22, 2019 at 3:35 p.m. PST

EX conquest of DRAKE offers a table to the Pope

On the publication Sophie Brussaux legend. “A fantastic honor to satisfy Pope Francis and to give him his portrait, which I painted in honor of his live performance for the poor on November 9, 2019.” , Inexperienced is the color of hope and purple is the color of the fight against poverty. “No more Drake’s mother!

A publication that surfers quickly noticed. “She could be very happy! It is an enormous expertise. You are a long way from Drake gathering! So be happy about this new life! Or again: “Wow! It is not that! Congratulations Sophie, what you get is a blessing. You are switching from X-Star to a really fitting mother … So it’s good to see! Can we learn on Instagram? As for Drake, he didn’t want to address the director’s location.