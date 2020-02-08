Drake makes himself comfortable with model Imaan Hammam at NYFW & fans

Advertisement

New couple alarm? Fans definitely suspect it after seeing Drake being alone with mannequin Imaan Hammam in NYFW!

Under no circumstances to cuddle so well! drake, 33, was seen having fun with his night time Imaan Hammam, 23, at a New York Trend Week meeting celebrating their collaboration with Body on Friday, February 7. The gathering footage confirmed that the rapper “God’s Plan” held her butt gently while the two had an intimate conversation. Imaan sizzled in a beautiful orange costume with massive hoop earrings and her hair, which was best poured over her bottom. Drake cuts down a handsome man in an elegant black jacket along with his beard trying to be circumcised and really tasty. Fans and celebrities were delighted to see the two mingle at the huge meeting and were pleased that one of them was happening. “Phew, this is a couple now,” wrote one while Actual Housewives of Atlanta played the leading role Porsha WilliamsThe 38-year-old confirmed her assistance for the profitable Grammy actress. “I’m cheering you on! You bought that! She’s a 👑.”

Everyone Drake and Imaan were silent about the interaction of their social media accounts. Drake did not post any of the event, while Imaan documented as much as possible about her main day and also re-released a video about her dance, where the video was originally recorded by a mannequin colleague Duckie Thot, 24. The Canadian-born has a preference for intimacy when he noticed that he made himself comfortable with his ex Rihanna, 31, on one A $ AP Rocky Live performance in New York on January 17.

The previous couple attended the event as part of Yams Day, a live profit performance in honor of the late A $ AP mob founder A $ AP yams, A fan made a video of the couple feeling reasonably comfortable collectively. The reunification took place on the same day that the information that the Kiss It Higher singer and her two-and-a-half-year-old boyfriend had died was dropped Hassan Jameel had broken up.

Drake and Imaan Hammam pose together across NYFW. Credit score: Shutterstock

Drake was pretty positive about RiRi in a recent interview, and said in part: “I think we all grew just like the purpose that this person who has been through us is and is not part of our present and my life I have the greatest love and respect for her, ”he continued. “As a household, I consider it bigger than something.”