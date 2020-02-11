Advertisement

Monica Yadav

February 11, 2020

Disney +, which is slated to launch a variety of shows, has ordered 12 episodes for the restart of Tom Hanks’ Turner & Hooch with Drake and Josh, actor Josh Peck. The actor who was last seen in a sitcom was next to John Stamo’s grandfather.

Variety reported, “Josh Peck will appear on the show as Scott Turner, who is described as an ambitious, buttoned-up US Marshall who inherits a large, stubborn dog. He soon realizes that the pet he didn’t want to be the partner the series got an order for 12 episodes. Matt Nix is ​​the writer and executive producer of the series, and Josh Levy is a co-executive producer. “

Turner & Hooch starred Tom Hanks and Beasley the Dog in the buddy cop film. It was directed by Roger Spottiswoode and released in 1989. The film also starred Mare Winningham, Craig T. Nelson and Reginald VelJohnson.

