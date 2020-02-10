Advertisement

The Santa Cruz hardcore warriors, Drain, have not yet released an album, but they have already built a reputation for being one of the funniest bands in the genre. Her live show looks absolutely ridiculous and her two-song promo for 2019 has some of the best cover art in recent years. The band’s sound – old school combat music from California with a generous hint of 80s Thrash Metal – is an adrenaline-fueled explosion. So it’s great to be able to report that Drain’s debut album is on its way now.

California Cursed, the first Drain LP, will be released in spring. Both “Army Of One” and “California Cursed”, the two songs from this shark promo, will be on the album. And the song that the band dropped today will be: A wild and euphorically wild, minute-long tantrum called “Sick One”. Check it out next to the California Cursed track list below.

<noscript><iframe style="border: 0; width: 100%; height: 120px;" src="https://bandcamp.com/EmbeddedPlayer/album=1394675324/size=large/bgcol=ffffff/linkcol=0687f5/tracklist=false/artwork=small/transparent=true/" seamless=""></noscript>Sick One by DRAIN

Frontman Sam Ciaramitaro said in a press release:

When we wrote California Cursed we kept it very organic and just went into a room and flung ideas around until we had songs that we found catchy, full of big riffs and no filler. Apart from wanting to have wild live shows, we had no intentions, no connections, and no expectations at the beginning. We had to start at the bottom and build ourselves up and we were very humiliated by the ride.

TRACK LIST:

01 “Feel the pressure”

02 “Hyper Vigilance”

03 “sick person”

04 “Army of One”

05 “Character fraud”

06 “Hollister Daydreamer”

07 “White Coat Syndrome”

08 “The process of sorting out”

09 “Bad faith”

10 “cursed california”

California Cursed was 4/10 on Revelation Records.