Drag Queens to appear in the Super Bowl Commercial for the first time: WATCH

RuPaul Drag Race alumni Miz Cracker and Kim Chi are set to star in a Super Bowl commercial for Sabra hummus during the first appearance of drag queens in a commercial for the biggest sports night on February 2.

The brand released three teasers this week and the others with rapper T-Pain and Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice and Caroline Manzo.

Sabra told AdWeek, “We bring together a diverse group of personalities and show how incredibly versatile, relevant and relevant hummus is today.” We think we have something for everyone. “

Marketing strategist Bob Witeck told NBC News, “For a queer audience, it’s an art form and” outside “language. Reaching the Super Bowl means taking our language to every home in the country and to millions of people around the world. The Super Bowl is the ultimate test, when you can take risks like this and realize that fear of drag is nothing that people imagined. It’s telling us our own joke about ourselves, with a sense of humor and authenticity… with luck, everyone laughs with us. “

