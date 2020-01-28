DraftKings Super Bowl Showdown: Tips for Chiefs vs. 49ers NFL DFS

Advertisement

The popular narrative for Super Bowl 54 is that there is a classic offense vs. defense matchup between the Chiefs and the 49ers, but due to Patrick Mahome’s magic, it’s easy to forget that the 49ers averaged more points per game and yards per game scored game as the chiefs in the regular season. The 49er offense, led by Jimmy Garoppolo, can keep up with everyone, so it’s not a crazy strategy to play on Niners when creating the DraftKings Showdown DFS lineups.

To do this, of course, you have to hide some high-ranking Chiefs players, which is never fun. However, if the 49ers can control the ball and limit Mahomes, you should be happy with a profitable Super Bowl.

Advertisement

Super Bowl DraftKings Showdown Tips: Chiefs vs. 49ers

CAPTAIN (1.5x points, 1.5x price): TE George Kittle, 49ers ($ 12,600)

The chiefs, who were scheduled for the third-most receptions, were in short supply in regular time, and they did without a TE touchdown in either of their two playoff games. Kittle was unusually quiet (four catches, 35 yards) in the receiving game in the playoffs, but we all know the kind of advantage he has. Expect him to have a playoff moment on the biggest stage.

FLEX: QB Jimmy Garoppolo, 49er ($ 8,000)

If we want to make Kittle our captain, we also want his QB to be on the list. Garoppolo’s blanket doesn’t feel that high, but we’re assuming he has to do more in this game than in his other two playoff competitions. If others fade him and he leaves, our lineup will immediately get a boost.

FLEX: QB Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs ($ 12,600)

Even if you think Mahomes is being held by the 49ers defense, it is difficult to fade him completely. He can put up with 300 yards and a few touchdowns in a bad game, so it’s very risky to let him out of your lineup.

FLEX: RB Raheem Mostert, 49er ($ 9,400)

It feels like a point chase, but with Tevin Coleman (shoulder) and Matt Breida (One Touch), who doesn’t play a role in the NFC championship game, it’s hard to fade Mostert. We know that the 49ers will run early and often, and Mostert will get most of this stretcher. Kansas City did better in the playoffs, but this is still a defense that has been hit by back pain over and over again in the regular season. Someone will succeed for the Niners, and Mostert is by far the most likely candidate, so we’ll pay for him. If Coleman gets a clean health certificate, he makes an interesting pivot (as does Breida if Coleman is excluded), but now we’re going to be on the safe side.

FLEX: WR Mecole Hardman, Chiefs ($ 2,200)

If you’re working with a majority of 49ers, it makes sense to take a risk with Hardman or Demarcus Robinson ($ 2,600). Both have big play benefits and can pay for their price tags with a reception. We like Hardman a little bit more because he also has the potential to return a touchdown kick-off. In any case, we’re taking the chance by fading Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill and hoping for a Mahomes-Hardman TD connection.

FLEX: K Robbie Gould, 49er ($ 4,000)

The 49ers had little trouble moving the ball in any of their playoff games, and we’re expecting more from the Super Bowl. Gould had a five-on-five win in the field in the playoffs and hasn’t been missed since blocking a 51-yard attempt in the rain at week 13.

,

Advertisement