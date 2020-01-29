Dr. Goodwin seeks miracle in New Amsterdam

Advertisement

A series of “miraculous” events transformed Dr. Max Goodwin from an annoyed skeptic to a reluctant researcher in tonight’s New Amsterdam episode, 14 years, 2 months, 8 days.

Throughout the episode, the Crusader Medical Director is challenged by inexplicable miracles in the hospital, all of which occur while an interfaith prayer group called “Prayers for Healing” holds a prayer session. in the hospital hall.

When Max finds the prayer group for the first time, a security guard asks him if he should send them away. He says no, “they don’t hurt anyone”, but he is clearly uncomfortable with their presence.

The guard said, “You got it. I heard they showed a guy who had been in a coma for 14 years woke up.”

Shortly thereafter, Dr. Iggy Frome told Max that his patient “miraculously stopped” screaming (after three days of shouting) around the time the prayer group came that day. And as the day progresses, a cancer patient also approaches Max and asks if he has heard the good news.

“They say I’m in remission!” Said the patient.

When Max and Dr. Reynolds received Jackson, a teenager, with symptoms mimicking a heart attack, they realize that he has an illness caused by vaping and is so new that there is no known cure. Reynolds starts the surgery and it’s fine, until the boy’s lungs suddenly drop – for no clear reason.

Jackson’s failing lungs seem to coincide with the departure of the prayer group and Max searches for them to ask them to pray for Jackson “if you have a miracle to spare”. The group leader tries to explain to Max that this is not the case. t how it works and that prayer changes the person who prays, but does not always result in an outside miracle.

Max returns to the observation room above the operating room where Reynolds takes care of Jackson and begins to pray temporarily.

“Hello. Up there. I’m not really in this prayer story, but my parents did a lot when my sister was sick. It didn’t do much good. But I could really use a miracle here and I know that’s not how it works. Trust me. But from all the chaos and other unfathomable and indescribable things that happen to people, can’t any of them be good “I have nothing to negotiate or offer except maybe that empty part of me that I’m ready to fill with something. Yeah. Anyway. Jackson could really use your help. We’re in GOLD 7 if you need details, “says Max.

Max has his miracle. Jackson survives and even Reynolds doesn’t know why. He tells the boy’s parents that it could have been the experimental treatment they tried, or Jackson’s own body, they don’t really know.

“Sometimes we just take the victory, don’t we Max?” Said Reynolds.

Max answers: “Amen to that.”

While Jackson miraculously survived, Jacob, a 14-year-old coma patient, did not survive. The hospital gossip about waking up was because he had opened his eyes. But Dr. Kapoor told the family of Jacob that all of his actions were reflexes and as far as brain activity was concerned, he remained in a persistent vegetative state.

Jacob’s wife and children are far removed from the fact that his wife never gives up hope of a miraculous recovery and that his children want to say goodbye and let go by removing him from the feeding tube. In the end, they reconcile and choose to let Jacob die.

While all this was going on, Dr. Helen Sharpe and Dr. Frome let their compassion for a patient convince them to defraud an insurance company. They intend to lie about Louise and say that she needs a skin removal because she probably has skin cancer. Truly, Louise is ashamed of the baggy skin that resulted from dramatic, depressed weight loss and talks about self-harm. Even if she wanted surgery, the insurance does not cover it because it is considered cosmetic surgery even with a psychological diagnosis.

Max covers them when he receives the call about the “suspicious” diagnosis.

