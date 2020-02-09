DPD officials help women at the shelter to give birth

Advertisement

DENVER – The Denver Police Department says two of its officers helped deliver a baby last month that belongs to a woman who was in a shelter.

The department says on January 3 – officials Jessica Thomas and Haley Peyton answered a call that involved a woman who had left the shelter and may need medical attention. When she was found, the officers found that she was at work.

They tried to call paramedics, but were told that their arrival would be delayed due to a train. Thomas, a former paramedic, found the baby was crowned and decided that they should help her give birth to the baby right away.

“While Officer Thomas was wearing his glove, Officer Peyton acted as the woman’s obstetrician,” it said in a Facebook post.

The couple finally helped the woman give birth to a healthy boy before paramedics arrived and took over.

