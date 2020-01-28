Advertisement

More than 30,000 people have been displaced by heavy rains in southeast Brazil, which has left 54 ​​dead and 18 missing.

The storms caused floods and landslides, submerging entire neighborhoods and sending houses collapsing on the hillsides in the states of Minas Gerais, Espírito Santo and Rio de Janeiro. Rains have eased on Monday, but are expected to resume later this week in some areas.

The overflow of the Das Velhas river in Sabara, Belo Horizonte, State of Minas Gerais, Brazil, Sunday. Photography: Douglas Magno / AFP via Getty Images

Flooded roads created violent rapids, sweeping victims, cars and other debris.

Evacuees were housed in makeshift shelters in churches, schools and fire stations. Local authorities have requested donations of clothing, sheets and mattresses for the victims.

In Minas Gerais, 15,000 people were evacuated and in Espírito Santo, nearly 10,000 others, according to local aid. In Rio, at least 6,000 people were evacuated, according to local media, citing figures from various municipalities. Rio State authorities did not immediately respond to a request for official data.

Local authorities have warned that the Belo Horizonte metropolitan area, which is home to around 6 million people, could see up to 100 millimeters of rain in the next three days.

The city had 171 millimeters (6.7 inches) over a 24-hour period Thursday through Friday, the highest rainfall in 110 years. More than 120 municipalities in the state of Minas Gerais have declared a state of emergency.

Elizangela da Silva crosses a damaged street in Sabara, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte, in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil, on Monday. Photography: Douglas Magno / AFP via Getty Images

