Dozens dead after attack by Islamist activists in Burkina Faso | News from the world

Dozens of people are said to have died following an attack by Islamist militants against a village in Burkina Faso, the latest bloody incident in an unprecedented wave of violence in the turbulent Sahel region.

Details of the attack, which took place on Saturday and targeted the village of Silgadji in northern Soum province, were still unclear on Tuesday, but a security official said the victims of the attack had made between “10 and 30 dead”.

In many cases, the initial death toll is revised upward when investigators reach the often remote areas where the raids take place.

Islamic extremists were still around the village on Monday, a resident of the nearby town of Bourzanga said, citing testimonies from people who fled.

“The terrorists surrounded the people at the village market, before dividing them into two groups. The men were executed and the women were ordered to leave the village, “said the source. “Security teams are trying to get to the site, but access to the village has probably been trapped by artisanal mines, and they must proceed with caution.”

Although once considered to be resistant to the phenomenon of Islamic extremism, Burkina Faso has experienced a rapid rise in Islamist extremism in recent years, an outburst of violence in neighboring Mali.

The death toll from attacks linked to Islamism in Burkina Faso rose from around 80 in 2016 to more than 1,800 in 2019.

Last year, more than 4,000 deaths were reported in the Sahel, according to the UN.

Saturday’s attack follows a massacre of 36 people in two villages in the north of Sanmatenga province earlier this month.

Extremist violence in the Sahel intensified after a coalition of Islamists and local separatist tribes took control of much of northern Mali in 2012.

A seven-year campaign by French troops, the deployment of hundreds of US special forces, massive aid to the local armed forces and a billion-dollar-a-year United Nations peacekeeping operation failed been able to decisively weaken the multiple overlapping insurgencies in the region and security continued to deteriorate.

European officials fear the Sahel may be near a tipping point that could see an irreversible slide into violent chaos that will strengthen extremist groups and send a new wave of migrants to Europe.

There is also concern that the United States may withdraw a significant proportion of its troops deployed in Africa, which could undermine French military efforts in the region.

French officials said on Monday that they hoped “common sense” would prevail and that the United States would not cut crucial intelligence and logistics support to the French force of 4,500 men based in Mali.

The Pentagon has announced plans to withdraw hundreds of soldiers from Africa by reallocating resources to meet the challenges of China and Russia after two decades of counterterrorism operations. These cuts could worsen following an overall review of the troops underway.

France believes it is time to increase, not ease, the pressure on activists to prevent “the Islamic State from rebuilding in the Sahel,” said a senior official in the French Ministry of Defense.

The United States currently has 6,000 troops in Africa, but only several hundred are deployed against militants in the Sahel.

Although some experts say that a repositioning of the forces is late, many American officials share French concerns about the reduction of pressure on militants in Africa.

“Any withdrawal or reduction would likely result in an increase in violent extremist attacks on the continent and beyond,” wrote Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and Democrat Chris Coons earlier this month.

General François Lecointre, chief of staff of the French armed forces, said that the loss of American information from intercepted communications would be the “greatest setback”.

“I am doing everything I can to prevent this from happening,” he said, adding that the spy systems based on French drones would not be operational before the end of the year.

France said this month that it will deploy an additional 220 troops in the region, despite rising anti-French sentiment in some countries and national criticism that its forces are bogged down.

Some French analysts rejected the decision as a political gesture and called for greater emphasis on a strategy that addresses the failings of local states in the Sahel and wider economic problems.

Burkina Faso, one of the poorest countries in the world, saw its number of displaced people increase tenfold in 2019, with more than 560,000 evicted from their homes in December, according to the Norwegian Refugee Council. The figure is expected to reach 900,000 people in April

“Burkina Faso needs more than bullets and bombs. Military engagement alone fails to protect vulnerable communities. Donors… have yet to respond to the enormous humanitarian needs with such importance, ”warned NRC Secretary General Jan Egeland during a visit to the country this week.

Hunger is also a threat, with one in ten people in Burkina Faso likely needing food aid by June.

Attacks on children in the Sahel have also increased in the past year. Mali recorded 571 serious violations against children in the first three quarters of 2019, compared to 544 in 2018 and 386 in 2017, according to UNICEF.

Since the start of 2019, more than 670,000 children in the region have been forced to flee their homes due to armed conflict and insecurity.

The army of Burkina Faso is ill-equipped and ill-trained to deal with attacks which generally involve hundreds of very mobile and lightly armed militants traveling on motorcycles or vans.

