Dow Jones falls 450 points amid increasing concerns about coronavirus

January 27 (UPI) – US equities collapsed on Monday due to growing concerns about the corona virus as several new cases were confirmed worldwide.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 453.83 points or 1.57 percent, while the S&P 500 also dropped 1.57 percent and the Nasdaq Composite at the end of the trade fell 1.89 percent because the number of confirmed cases of the virus in China rose to 2,835 and the death toll rose to 81.

There were also a total of five confirmed cases in the United States from Monday.

The Dow and the S&P saw their biggest falls since October, while the Nasdaq had the worst losses since August.

Travel-related stocks such as Carnival, Expedia and Mariott International all fell by at least 2.1 percent.

Shares for United and Delta airlines both fell by more than 3.3 percent, while the US fell 5.5 percent.

Caterpillar, considered a bellwether for global growth, fell 3.3. percent, while companies that generate income from China also felt the impact when Estee Lauder fell 4.1 percent and Nike fell 1.8 percent.

