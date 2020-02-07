Douglas Hodge, former Pimco chief, sentenced to longest sentence to date in college admissions scandal

Advertisement

Douglas Hodge, who was once the head of an international bond manager and now an admitted criminal, was sentenced on Friday to nine months in federal prison for paying bribes totaling $ 850,000 to bring in four of his children at USC and Georgetown as fake sports recruits.

Hodge, 62, was sentenced to the longest jail term among the 14 parents who have so far been convicted of fraud and money laundering offenses allegedly committed with William “Rick” Singer, a Admission consultant at Newport Beach College, who admitted to defrauding some of the most selective universities in the country for years with rigged exams, false sports credentials and bribes.

In addition to his prison sentence, US district judge Nathaniel M. Gorton ordered Hodge to pay a fine of $ 750,000, serve 500 hours of community service and remain on probation for two years.

“I know that I have unfairly, and ultimately illegally, tipped the scales in favor of my children rather than the others, the hopes and dreams of other parents, who had the same aspirations for their children as I did for mine, “said Hodge in a statement. declaration. “To these children and their parents, I can only express my deepest and most sincere regrets.”

Since the day he was handed over to the authorities last March, Hodge, a resident of Laguna Beach, has been one of the most prominent names in a scandal titling with them. He took over as head of Pimco, the Newport Beach-based bond management company, before retiring in 2016.

Prosecutors at the US Prosecutor’s Office in Boston had asked Gorton to send Hodge to prison for two years. In a note filed before his conviction, they criticized Hodge as a hypocrite, appearing to the world as the image of success and integrity while leading “a double secret life, using corruption and fraud to fuel a mirage of success and accomplishment. “

Hodge’s lawyers said the request for a two-year prison sentence reflected “resolute obsession” for Boston prosecutors to get unnecessarily long sentences in this high-profile case. Gorton sentenced the longest sentence in the case, six months, to Toby Macfarlane in November. Title insurance director Del Mar is incarcerated in Tucson and is expected to be released in June, according to the Bureau of Prison archives.

Hodge pleaded guilty in October to conspiracy to commit fraud and launder money. Together with three other parents, he quashed his guilty plea after prosecutors warned of a new indictment laying a charge of bribery.

Eleven parents – a group that includes actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, J. Mossimo Giannulli – backed down from the threat, maintained their guilty pleas and were charged with bribery. Fifteen parents pleaded not guilty; 21 admitted their guilt or said they intended to do so.

In court documents and a letter to the judge, Hodge described how he met Singer and, over the next decade, has become one of his most frequent and lucrative clients. While Hodge was looking for a university counselor, his old friend – the same friend who had suggested he apply for a job at Pimco in 1978 – recommended Singer “as the best mentor and guide possible,” his lawyers wrote in a note to service.

Singer helped Hodge’s eldest daughter apply for Georgetown. Her admission was guaranteed, prosecutors said, with a request that falsely described her as a competitive tennis player and two checks for $ 75,000 each that her father mailed to the home of Gordon Ernst, Georgetown tennis coach.

Hodge’s attorneys said that after Singer submitted the girl’s request, he revealed that he had revised his essay to include lies about his tennis prowess. Hodge understood that sending personal checks to a coach “was not the standard process for donating to college,” said his attorneys, but Singer explained it as a way to ensure that only l tennis team would get the money.

“Although Doug looked away from aspects of Singer’s work that made him uncomfortable at the time, he now sees his actions in an austere light,” they wrote. “He committed fraud, outright.”

Justin D. O’Connell, an assistant US attorney in Boston, said that Hodge did more than look away from Singer’s scheme. Hodge, he wrote in a memo, “has engaged in the scheme more often and over a longer period of time than any of the accused to date.”

After his daughter was admitted to Georgetown, Hodge repeated the school scam for his older son and the USC for two more children, spending $ 850,000 in total. In advocating for a two-year sentence, O’Connell underscored what he said was Hodge’s desire to involve his children in his crimes.

He told his daughter to “stay under the radar” and not tell an Georgetown interviewer that she had already been admitted to tennis, wrote O’Connell.

Hodge strongly disputed this. “The government simply has the wrong facts about it,” he said. His lawyers said he had “made great strides” to hide from his children plans to turn them into elite athletes on paper, and that prosecutors had no evidence that they were aware, and again less complicit in fraud.