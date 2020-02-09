Doug Kalitta, Brittany and John Force move into the spotlight at the 60th Winternationals - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

Jolly car driver Jack Beckman makes his burnout during the nitro elimination semi-final at the 60th NHRA Winternationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on Sunday, February 9, 2020.

Brittany Force (right), a top fuel driver, wins the quarter-finals at the 60th NHRA Winternationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona against Clay Millican.

Racing fans celebrate Jack Beckman's victory in the Funny Car semifinals at the 60th NHRA Winternationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on Sunday, February 9, 2020.

Pro share winner Jeg Coughlin celebrates after defeating Jason Line in the final at the 60th NHRA Winternationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on Sunday, February 9, 2020.

From left, Jack Beckman (Funny Car), Jeg Coughlin (Pro Stock) and Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel) celebrate after their respective victories at the 60th NHRA Winternationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on Sunday, February 9, 2020. The Racing was the season opener for the drag racing series, which ends in Pomona in November.

Doug Kalitta, Top Fuel winner, celebrates after defeating Austin Prock in the final round of the 60th NHRA Winternationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on Sunday, February 9, 2020.

Funny motorist Ron Capps shoots his engine when he loses to teammate Jack Beckman at the 60th NHRA Winternationals at Pomona Raceway in the quarterfinals on Sunday, February 9, 2020.

The winner of the fun car, Jack Beckman, celebrated after defeating John Force in the final at the 60th NHRA Winternationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on Sunday, February 9, 2020.



POMONA >> Two of the biggest names in drag racing history are Force and Doug Kalitta. These names were the focus of the elimination final on Sunday at the 60th Winter Nationals at the Auto Club Raceway.

First, John Force (70) of Yorba Linda, who started the day as number 5, came so close to his 152nd NHRA victory in the Funny Car Final that he lost Jack Beckman (53) from Norco with .06 one second.

Minutes later, Kalitta won its third consecutive Winter Nationals Top Fuel title, topping the relatively new Austin Prock who turned and turned off his tires.

Brittany Force, the 32-year-old daughter of John Force who made it to the finals in No. 1 in Top Fuel, set her own track record in the second of the four elimination rounds with a top speed of 336.23 mph, the third fastest Speed ​​in top fuel history. But Brittany was beaten by Kalitta in the semifinals.

Kalitta is now unbeaten in Pomona in the ninth semi-final, including the winter nationals for the season opening and the NHRA finals for the season end. He made it to the final in six of the last seven events here.

Last year in the Winter Nationals, Kalitta defeated future national champion Steve Torrence in the top fuel final by 0.006 seconds. Torrence belatedly decided not to take part in this year’s winter nationals.

Kalitta races for Kalitta Motorsports, owned by his uncle Connie Kalitta, a Hall of Famer that won the NHRA’s first Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016. Connie Kalitta has been involved in all winter nationals as a driver or team owner since 1961. He was the runner-up in 1965 and the winner in 67. His relationship with the legendary Shirley Muldowney was the focus of the 1983 film “Heart Like a Wheel” with Bonnie Bedelia and Beau Bridges.

Connie Kalitta is also CEO of Kalitta Air, which transported Americans from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, to March Air Force Base, Riverside on January 28, 201.

Doug Kalitta, who owes it to his uncle that he was interested in drag racing and started sport shortly after graduating from high school in Ypsilanti, Michigan, said his winning streak here is special, especially winning the 60th edition the winter nationals.

“Connie was here the first time,” he said. “I couldn’t be happier for him and the family and the legacy that was created here.”

When asked about the absence of rival Steve Torrence, he said: “I would stay away from politics as soon as possible.” Beckman, the 2012 national champion and runner-up in 2019, did not let a cold prevent his funny car win.

“It’s a pretty cool weekend to beat John Force in the final,” he said. “It’s my home circuit. I probably spent more time there at the start than anyone else.” Beckman competed in lower divisions for years before moving up to the major leagues 14 years ago.

“Our car was absolutely amazing,” he said. “As a driver, you don’t want to be among the winners.”

Regarding the victory over Force in the final, he said: “I’m pretty quick to pull the slide, so I saw John in front of us after we crossed the line and wasn’t sure if we won.” Then my crew informed me by radio that we had won, and despite my cold I felt really good afterwards. “

Things went well for the fun car racer Alexis DeJoria, a new member of the Kalitta Motorsports team, who made her debut after a two-year break. As number 11 seed Sunday, she went through two of the four elimination rounds on Sunday before losing to Beckman in the semi-finals. DeJoria dropped a cylinder, smoked the tires, and stopped early when Beckman rolled a 3,843 second run at a top speed of 332.95 mph.

In the first lap against Orange’s Paul Lee, DeJoria had her best run of the event, driving 3,922 seconds at a top speed of 326.71 mph. In the second round, DeJoria prevailed over John Force Racing’s favorite Robert Hight and won easily when Hight encountered mechanical difficulties early on.

“Wow, I’m pretty amazed,” said DeJoria. “It is our first race in Pomona and it is incredible to reach the semi-finals.”

“I think she did a great job, especially considering that she hasn’t driven in two years,” said John Paul DeJoria, Alexis’ 75-year-old billionaire who traveled from Austin, Texas. Other family members were Alexi’s 66-year-old mother Jamie Briggs; her 92-year-old grandmother Louisa Briggs; and sister Chloe Longo, 26, who holds her Super Comp driving license.

DeJoria’s mother and grandmother came from Narragansett, R.I., where Jamie, a fatherly member of the daughters of the American Revolution, grew up and where Alexis lived as a child for several years.

At Pro Stock, veterans Jeg Goughlin and Jason Line, who had accidentally announced that this would be their last season on the NHRA circuit, met in the final on Sunday. Coughlin won with a time of 6.522 seconds and a speed of 278.35. The finish line was 0.043 seconds behind.

Due to the fear of possible rain, the NHRA officials started the races on Sunday at 10 a.m. instead of 11 a.m. Except for a few drizzle that caused delays, the rain never came.