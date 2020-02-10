Don't miss the menu options at Asian Street Eats in downtown Disney - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

He has worked in upscale kitchens like Per Se and Gilt in New York and runs a trendy new restaurant called Warrior on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood. But Chef Hung Huynh has an epic sideline that works with Earl Enterprises, the owner of the Earl of Sandwich. It’s called Asian Street Eats, with locations in LAX, Downtown Disney, and another that opens in Times Square in Manhattan.

He likes variety and the ability to reach a wider audience. “I enjoy the new concerts,” he said, “mainly because I am close to the park and can serve many people who enjoy quick service and do not necessarily sit for a three-course meal for four hours got to.”

On Thursday, February 6th, Huynh, a winner of the third season of “Top Chef”, presented his menu for media representatives in Anaheim. It’s a paired list of bowls, wraps, and dumplings. But while deliberately scarce, it has great taste. “What sets us apart is the production of proteins and vegetables. I had to figure out how to make it delicious with a small kitchen, ”he said. “Everything is prepared in-house.”

Here is a list of menu items you shouldn’t miss.

Chicken Pot Stickers: They are browned on one side and filled with chicken and served with a ginger sauce for immersion, which emphasizes their mild taste. Price: $ 7.95.

Vegetable pot sticker: These are the same size and preparation as the chicken pot stickers, but are filled with a moist, tender vegetable mixture. Shiittake mushrooms add umami. Price: $ 7.95.

sauces: Every sauce is delicious and that’s the key to enjoying the food here. You need to get to know them as you can choose the ones you want to coordinate with your order. Teriyaki is viscous, sweet and salty. Spicy teriyaki adds a mild red pepper heat that sets in slowly and is perfect for simple foods like tofu. Sesame-citrus soy adds a welcome dose of acid to reduce the fatness of fried and fried foods, such as dumplings. Sriracha Aioli is creamy, but not too thick, so it can be drizzled wherever you want to add a rich note. Miso Honey, the one with the cheeky name (“I called it so I can say that,” said Huynh), is sweet with a salty backdrop. The spicy avocado is the most surprising, it is a bit similar to the Mexican guacamole salsa. Sprinkled with inlaid pieces of jalapeño, it is both velvety and refreshing. Price: No extra charge for sauces.

Sauteed tofu bowl: A generous portion of tofu cubes will be seared until golden brown. Its spongy texture is simple and soothing and is complemented by the equipment. It can be served with salad, but we tried royal purple rice (also called banned rice or black rice), which has a nutty taste. The fried corn and caramelized onions provide sweetness, fresh cucumber slices and pickled carrots for texture and taste. Make sure you drizzle a tingly sauce on the tofu, we liked it with the Spicy Teriyaki. Price: $ 7.95.

Scallion Pancake Wrap with Braised Beef Short Rib: Our absolute favorite because it is super filling and inventive. Large spring onion pancakes are chewy on the inside, crispy on the outside, and filled with four ounces of thick beef that has been braised for about four hours, making it tender and spicy. A colorful vegetable mix adds texture, red cabbage is cooked gently crispy, caramelized onions and pickled carrots ensure a sweet and salty interplay, cucumbers and coriander ensure freshness. It is cooked with Hoisin and Sriracha Aioli and can be messy because it is folded like a taco. It’s perfect for brunch if you’re spending a day in Disneyland, and you may not be able to eat until you have dinner. Price: $ 9.95.