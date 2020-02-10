‘Don't make loud noises’: A Thai soldier rages for 18 hours

Advertisement

By: New York Times |

Updated: February 10, 2020, 1:28:09 p.m.

People point to the sky and point the way the souls of the dead should take during a vigil on Sunday, February 9, 2020, for the victims of the Saturday mass shootings in Korat, north of Bangkok, Thailand. (Andre Malerba / The New York Times)

Written by Muktita Suhartono and Damien Cave

Authorities have killed the shooter near the refrigerators of the Foodland supermarket in the mall that he terrorized during the deadliest mass shootings in Thailand. It was just before 9 a.m. local time Sunday morning – 18 hours after firing the first shots In the city of Korat north of Bangkok, at least 29 people died and 58 were injured in a relentless killing spree.

Thailand’s prime minister said the killing spree had started with a real estate dispute. The gunman was bitter and carried weapons that had been stolen from a military base. It ended up hundreds of shoppers fleeing their lives and slapping their shoes on the mall’s white tile floor when gunshots cracked. This led to a failed police raid, a follow-up – and finally to the lifeless body of the 32-year-old armed man, dressed in military equipment and surrounded by red plastic garbage cans.

“My two children are at home with their grandmother now,” said Viparat Wansaboiy, who was watching a movie in the mall with her husband when the shootout broke out. “Fortunately, they didn’t come today.”

The mixture of bloodshed and banality has become too common in the United States, even if it breaks out in countries less accustomed to violence, such as New Zealand and Norway. As a sign of what some psychologists call contagion, the gunman mimicked other perpetrators of mass shootings by posting messages and videos on Facebook that blocked his account within minutes.

In a nation where mass murders are still rare, despite the high level of gun ownership, the sudden appearance of such a horrific horror in a seven-story complex of consumption has already raised deeper questions about what is happening, the government’s response, and the underlying forces. A young man who should kill so many innocent people.

A bullet hole in the window of a shop opposite Terminal 21 Mall in Korat, north of Bangkok, Thailand, on February 9, 2020. (Andre Malerba / The New York Times)

“This is seen not only as an isolated case, but as a sign of the underlying tensions,” said Phil Robertson, deputy director of the Asia division at Human Rights Watch. “It’s about the fact that people are really desperate. The economic situation is really not good. Many people are very unhappy.”

Thai officials initially said the man, Sgt. Jakkrapanth Thomma, has just “gone mad”. Later, on Sunday morning, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha suggested that the shooter got angry about a “land problem” and had led a dispute over the sale of a house. It is a conflict that has been boiling for days and could have been resolved without violence.

Korat, a lively city with 166,000 inhabitants between the central plain and the underdeveloped northeast of Thailand, is said to be the place where people come together. The humble city is on the Friendship Highway, which was originally built by the United States in the 1950s. It is a strategic hub for the Thai military, which has several bases in the region, as well as for regional agriculture with processing plants for rice and sugar, sugar cane, sesame and fruit.

Jakkrapanth believed he owed money. On Saturday, he came to a meeting about a payment from a deal with Anong Mitrchan, who was known to sell real estate to military officers in Korat.

It is unclear whether she was the target of his anger or whether she did something wrong. But she was involved in a long argument, the authorities said, and she was not alone. Her son-in-law, a senior officer in the sergeant’s command – Colonel Anantharot Krasae – was in her house with her business partner, according to Anong’s husband.

The soldier shot all three. Only the partner survived with severe wounds.

After the first wave of violence, a photo with bullets appeared on the soldier’s Facebook page. “Nobody can escape death,” he wrote. “Rich in fraud and exploitation of people … Do you think you can spend money on hell?”

Jakkrapanth fled and ran to a military base, where authorities said he shot a third person before stealing a military Humvee and arsenal. He shot out the window and reached the Terminal 21 car park shortly after 3:00 p.m. when the police first called Anong’s house because of the gunfight.

The mall – a tower full of exuberance with floors dedicated to different parts of the world, from the Caribbean to London, Paris and Hollywood – pulsated to the rhythm of a busy Saturday. Cinemas were full. Families, couples and teenagers were not aware of it, they were crowded in mobile phone shops, Toys “R” Us and in the food court.

Then they heard gunfire. Video taken outside showed people taking cover when bullets were carried around. Several people were killed outside the mall, some while walking, others in cars.

Viparat, 39, and her husband Somwang Kwangchaithale, 39, were sitting in a movie theater on the fifth floor of the mall when the lights came on and an emergency announcement came through the speakerphone around 5:30 p.m. At first they stayed in the theater. Then the mall staff took her to an office with a locked door. There they huddled together, 100 of them together, until around 10 p.m. the news arrived from the authorities: They should be evacuated.

“They told us that they would turn off the lights,” said Somwang. “‘Stay low and don’t make loud noises.'”

When they reached the basement, the gunman heard them. He started shooting.

“Everyone who gathered in the parking lot started screaming and running for their lives,” said Viparat. “Rescuers helped us. Police, rescuers, military, various officers. “

At this point, the authorities had started full operation. Shortly after 8 p.m., the police declared the gunmen the most wanted person and asked the public to get tips. A photo showed him bored and with indifferent eyes.

They also started pushing a large number of people out. They asked the evacuees to “raise their hands” and identify themselves. They were careful that the shooter was hiding in the crowd.

Outside, dozens of orange-clad rescue workers set up triage areas to help victims and rescued people. Relatives and friends of those believed to be trapped in the mall were anxiously awaiting the news of their fate. The stalemate lasted for hours. The whole city seemed to be awake.

At 3:00 a.m., the authorities tried to catch or kill the gunman. Gunfire pounded and ricocheted, but the authorities had to withdraw. An officer had been hit. He later died. One official said he was the last to be killed – shy of the shooter.

The last raid took place when officials appeared tense and refused to answer questions from reporters. Details were eventually released in a video posted on Twitter, in which officials confirmed what the inmates had witnessed. The armed man was dead, and his body was in front of an open door near two other bodies – one a policeman, another a woman who appeared to be a supermarket clerk.

