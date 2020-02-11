'Don't fool yourself' - EU warning to British government about relationship after Brexit | Latest Brexit news and top stories

Advertisement

European Union negotiator Brexit, Michel Barnier, talks to journalists at a press conference at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels. (AP Photo / Francisco Seco)

Michel Barnier, Brussels’ chief negotiator, has taken advantage of suggestions from British Chancellor Sajid Javid that the city will be able to gain access to EU markets in the long term.

A photographer from Downing Street had taken a photograph of a briefing document that showed that the UK was asking for “permanent equivalence” for financial services.

This was followed by Javid’s article in City AM, where he said the government will strive to complete a full set of equivalence assessments by June 2020 – allowing the UK and the EU to respect each other’s rules.

But he said the United Kingdom would also have the freedom to deviate and regulate in a different way than the rules in Brussels.

He wrote: “Each party will only grant equality if it believes that the rules of the other party are compatible.

“But compatible does not mean identical, and both the UK and the EU have recognized the importance of concentrating on regulatory outcomes at different times.

“We will no longer be regulators, but we will continue to work for the highest international standards for financial regulation and for shaping global regulation.”

But the Brussels chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, said: “Where possible, we will equate certain sectors of the financial sector. That’s what we did with Canada, that’s what we do with the United States and Japan, and it works. So I don’t understand why it shouldn’t work with the UK. “

But he also warned: “I want to take this opportunity to make it clear to certain people in the UK that they are not kidding themselves – there will be no general, open-end, constant equality in financial services.”

He continued: “There will be no general, open-end equivalent equivalence in financial services.”

“We will be in control of these tools and we will be free to make our own decisions,” Barnier added.

Barnier joined Gove and warned that after January 1 it would not be “business as usual” for the UK and the EU.

“Whatever happens, on January 1, we will impose controls on all products entering the internal market, just like any other third country in the world,” he said.

