Don't blame boomers for the Brexit | Latest Brexit news and top stories

Readers dispute a recent article in which baby boomers are blamed for Brexit. Here some of those in that demography have their say.

Article by Francis Beckett (“Blame us baby boomers for Brexit”) was offensive. I’m tired of hearing that my generation was having such a good and easy life and is responsible for leaving the EU.

An analysis of the referendum showed that people in all age groups who had not attended higher education were more inclined to vote for leave. Although we are ‘paid to go to college’, the majority of older people have not received any higher education. Most of the people I started with at the age of 15 went to school. Of the approximately 70 who stayed in high school until I was 18, 5 went to college.

I have attended every march for Remain and have forwarded hundreds of pounds to the Remain campaigns. Please don’t blame me for what happened.

Perhaps if the younger generation had left their cell phones for half an hour and actually started talking to their grandparents, this might have been averted.

Carol Green, Oxford

I’m a 62-year-old baby boomer and I’m tired of being blamed for this as an age group, I know many of my peers who feel just like me.

I am nauseated by the actions of the Tories and the major players such as Farage, ERG, right-wing media and foreign interference that I all blame for this catastrophic outcome.

I actively fought against this in every way I could as a disabled person.

To simplify the reasons simply, it is completely useless and irresponsible, it is a very complicated set of circumstances that have brought us here.

Only the well-to-do pensioners will be able to prosper if they are lucky, the rest of us have been affected from all sides, I have also been robbed of 6 years of my retirement by this and the previous Tory government. Many baby boomers will eventually become pensioners in poverty. This turkey did not vote for Christmas!

Karen Smith

You could also blame the young people who did not come to the referendum to vote: the turnout in that generation was terrible. Unfortunately, the reason Boomers had such an impact was because they are a generation that votes. I am also 59, but I have no final salary, I was cut back in the 80s and I have to work in the 70s to ensure that my disabled child has a safe future. Not all Boomers are in the same boat.

Linda Woodham

Unfortunately, the generation problem behind modern politics is the elephant in the room and he will remain unresolved and not discussed. There are many, many thousands of progressive boomers who are firmly committed to building a better future and who will feel alienated by blaming an entire generation. It would be more useful to be specific about which type of “boomer” is to blame. That is why I like the term and the concept of “gammon” …

Philipp Wirtz

I am ashamed of every baby boomer who voted to leave. I am 63 this year and therefore a member of this age group. I am an avid Remainer. I will never accept this brex *** t. Please do not think that we are all the same. All my friends in this age group are also fervent remains.

Suzanne Nichol

Blame poor education – especially in terms of politics, European history, and critical thinking. Blame austerity. The blame lies and an unfair press that promotes the interests of offshore tax havens. Blame the loss of the regional government among the Tories that has imitated economically and socially disadvantaged areas. Blame global interests and super rich who do not want to pay taxes. I’m tired of the debt game. It brings us nowhere. In fact, it prevents people from listening, thinking and potentially learning.

Jayne Elsmore

This is written from a middle class perspective. Many baby boomers did not have such a thing. They worked in dangerous or dead-end industrial jobs or in the poorly paid work of the retail trade. They did not travel around the world but did not go beyond their own local area with the occasional few weeks on the Costa del Sol. They suffered from de-industrialization and the destruction of their communities. They may not be aware that by voting for Leave they are cutting off opportunities for their children because they have never had them themselves.

Elisabeth Ritchie

On the London marches, so many people were from the baby boom generation. They almost seemed to surpass the younger generation. The coaches we traveled to were almost full of baby boomers!

Stella Counsell

Why oh why does the baby boomer generation get the blame for everything that goes wrong. Is it our fault that we have left Brexit? I do not think so. I voted. Certainly Johnson did not agree and no other conservative, look at what Margaret Thatcher did to the country. We are also blamed for climate change, again, don’t think so, we had glass bottles that we brought back for money, bought all fresh food that was not packaged in plastic, but mostly in brown paper bags, we never asked for anything To be delivered wrapped in plastic, it just happened. Regarding the debt that our young people have to take for a university education, I find it disgusting. My granddaughter goes to college in September and I am shocked at the amount of debts she has to get. Very sad to leave the EU and afraid of the future.

Linda Mayer

I’m 62 and an avid Remainer. But I fully understand where this article comes from and I truly believe that the mood to leave has sold our young people along the river, especially academics, at a time when they are already having a harder time than at their age.

Ruth Sharville

Dear boomers who voted remain: this article is not about you. It concerns your peers, the majority of whom have voted for leave. It is tiring to have to keep pointing this out. The statistics do not change because you personally went against the trend, but you can be sure that we are grateful.

Veroniki Paroutsidou

Unfortunately it seems to be the baby boomers who waved it. This is a generation that has not fought, it could be because of guilt that they talk as if they did. I am from that generation, but my parents did not tell the war as something to celebrate. They celebrated their European friendships and connections. I am now a very sad European, ashamed of her British passport.

Charlotte Blake

