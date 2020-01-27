Advertisement

Survivors of Auschwitz, the Nazi extermination camp, warned the world against indifference to hatred during a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of its liberation by the Soviet army.

Over 200 camp survivors were among more than 3,000 who gathered in a huge purpose-built tent wrapped around the famous “Death Gate” where prisoners were brought to the camp in southern Poland by railcar. cattle, selected in rows from those who live and die, and where most were murdered almost immediately in gas chambers.

The commemoration – attended by dignitaries from around the world, including royalty, presidents and ambassadors – was dedicated to the survivors, most of them between the late 1980s and the mid-1990s, who spoke with emotion of their own stories of endurance and hope, of the desperation to lose loved ones, as well as their feeling of disbelief still to this day in front of the effectiveness of the killing machine approved by the Nazi State, to which the rest of the world appeared largely indifferent, which killed around 1.1 million Auschwitz Jews alone.

A total of 6 million Jews were killed, including 1.5 million children, in the Holocaust – of which Auschwitz has become the dominant and enduring symbol.

Marian Turski, who was deported to Auschwitz at the age of 18 because he was Jewish, urged the world to adopt an 11th commandment: “You will not be indifferent”, a reference to the late writer Nobel and Auschwitz survivor Elie Wiesel, who wrote: “The opposite of love is not hate, it is indifference.”

Born in the Polish city of Łódź in 1926, Turski said he was speaking to his own children and grandchildren as well as to the dignitaries and the audience of the millions who listened to the ceremony broadcast live.

He said, “Do not be indifferent when you see … historical lies … when you see that the past is tense to meet current political needs … do not be indifferent, otherwise you should not be surprised when another Auschwitz crushes us. “

The survivors wrapped in winter coats, some wearing striped uniforms similar to what they were forced to wear at camp, nodded and cheered. Some were seated with their eyes closed, others held their heads in their hands. Thanking survivors who had traveled the world with their loved ones, Andrzej Duda, the President of Poland and the only high-ranking official to speak, said that Auschwitz had been a “monstrous criminal nightmare”. He said that “the industrial nature of the crime committed here was horrible”.

Heads of State and survivors attend the candle lighting ceremony. Photography: Janek Skarżyński / AFP via Getty Images

Bat-Sheva Dagan, a Polish-Israeli survivor of Auschwitz, born in Łódź in 1925, said she wondered what had been most painful: the number tattooed on her arm, like all prisoners who do not were not sent immediately upon their death received; or the loss of her hair after shaving on arrival.

She said, “There is no word in the dictionary to describe how human dignity has been violated. The tattoo on my arm is as visible today as it was back then … and my crown was removed … and I was turned into a pitiful creature. Dagan said she was even more devastated when told that the hair was to be used to stuff the mattresses.

She survived, she said, after working in the section of the camp where the suitcases of the new arrivals from Hungary were brought, and ate the food she found there. Friendship also kept her going.

Elza Baker, who arrived at the age of eight with Sinti and Roma prisoners from Hamburg, after her mother was identified by the Nazi authorities as Sinti, said: “Few people know our suffering.” About 90% of An estimated 23,000 people Sinti and Roma who arrived in Auschwitz were murdered, she said, out of a total of between 500,000 and 1.5 million people during the whole of the Second World War.

Baker, who later moved to the UK, recalled seeing a large area burn and bodies thrown into a pit. “I remember as an eight-year-old thinking about myself: they must have run out of gas, and now they’re burning people alive,” she said.

Baker, who is blind, said that in an era of increasing hate crimes and anti-Jewish sentiment, “when minorities must feel vulnerable again, I can only hope that everyone will stand up for democracy and human rights ”.

Marian Turski: “Don’t be indifferent, otherwise you shouldn’t be surprised when another Auschwitz crushes us.” Photo: Markus Schreiber / AP

Hundreds of people unable to attend the main event poured into an additional viewing space erected beyond the main tent, as well as a museum and community center in the Jewish quarter of Krakow, Kazimierz.

Before the ceremony, returning by the front door, which bears the Nazi slogan Arbeit Macht Frei (work frees you), David Marks, who lost 35 members of his family to Auschwitz when they were rounded up and expelled from their Șimleu Silvaniei’s hometown, Romania said: “We would like the next generations to know what we have experienced so that it will never happen again.”

“And it could happen again,” said the 91-year-old who had traveled with his fiancée from his home in Connecticut. “There are signs to watch for. If you are not careful one day, you wake up and it is too late. “

Tova Friedman of Tomaszow Mazowiecki in Poland, who was five when she was incarcerated in Auschwitz and now lives in New Jersey, said: “I am the youngest survivor of only four children who have returned from my village out of 5,000 children expelled. I feel that I represent all the children who are not here, many of whom I remember. I remember when they were sent to the ovens. I represent all the possibilities that have been lost – all lives and all hopes, all writers, doctors, scientists. “

Hirsz Litmanowicz, who was expelled from a Polish village as a child and went to Poland from his home in Lima, Peru, for the ceremony, said, “I was under 12 years old when I got here. We were a group of 11 children, chosen by Dr (Josef) Mengele and another doctor who was experiencing the effects of hepatitis B and infected us. We did not know why we were chosen by him, but we spent three months here in Auschwitz. We always asked, “Why are we here?” But no one told us why or what was going to happen to us. ”

Rabbi Naftali Schiff, director and founder of the British organization Jroots, which joined forces with the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial Foundation to bring back many survivors, said: “We are marking one of the worst periods in Jewish history . There is a real deep feeling of life, positivity and decency that sort of triumphs over everything, mixed so deeply with tears and the loss of loved ones.

Anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz at Oświęcim. Photography: Robin Utrecht / Rex / Shutterstock

“I look into the eyes of octogenarians and nonagenarians and pride mingles with pain, hope with frustration. But above all, there is a huge energy and sense of “we will continue to rebuild and be inspired by these incredible survivors to work together to build a better world.” “

At a dinner held on Sunday evening to celebrate the revival of Jewish communities around the world, Michael Bornstein, who was four years old when he was released from Auschwitz, said that he had often heard that he might not there will be no 80th anniversary event due to the advanced age of so many survivors.

He said, “Do you know what I’m saying? Never underestimate a survivor of the Auschwitz extermination camp, ”he said. “See you in the 80th.”

