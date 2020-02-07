Advertisement

The President of the United States was greeted with applause for his speech on the state of the Union in which he painted a picture of his vision of the future of the United States on Tuesday. The following day, Trump was acquitted of impeachment in the Senate, with the exception of one Republican who voted in his favor.

Trump gave a speech on Thursday, which he called “celebration”. A Gallup poll found Trump’s approval rating reached its highest level since 2017, at 49%. In addition, the primary democratic race in Iowa started slowly and embarrassingly after technical difficulties delayed results by almost 24 hours

